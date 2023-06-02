In the recent resumption of OTAs for the Detroit Lions, 15 players did not participate. Lions coach Dan Campbell had already mentioned before the practice that approximately a dozen players would be held out from the sessions. While Campbell assured that the injuries sustained by David Montgomery and Malcolm Rodriguez were not severe, both players were still unable to practice.

15 Detroit Lions players sit out of OTAs

According to The Detroit News, here is a list of the 15 players who sat out: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marvin Jones, Emmanuel Moseley, David Montgomery, Hendon Hooker, Trinity Benson, Chase Lucas, Malcolm Rodriguez, Logan Stenberg, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, John Cominsky, Antoine Green, Levi Onwuzurike, and Isaiah Buggs.