Detroit Sports Nation Logo

16 Ways the Detroit Lions Can CLINCH a Playoff Spot in Week 15

Here are 16 Ways the Detroit Lions Can CLINCH a Playoff Spot in Week 15.

16 Ways the Detroit Lions Can CLINCH a Playoff Spot in Week 15

The Detroit Lions stand tantalizingly close to making their first postseason appearance since 2016. At a commendable 9-4 record, they join an elite group of NFL teams poised to secure a playoff berth in Week 15. The Lions' scenario is particularly captivating with 16 different combinations leading to their guaranteed entry into the playoffs. These range from a straightforward Lions win coupled with losses or ties from other key teams to more complex scenarios involving ties and specific outcomes in other games.

Jack Harlow to Headline Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Detroit Lions Chances of Making the NFL Playoffs Detroit Lions could get unexpected boost Ways the Detroit Lions Can CLINCH

What Are The Detroit Lions Playoff-Clinching Scenarios?

  1. Lions win + Vikings loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie
  2. Lions win + Packers loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie
  3. Lions win + Rams loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie
  4. Lions win + Vikings loss/tie + Buccaneers loss/tie + Rams loss/tie
  5. Lions win + Vikings loss/tie + Falcons loss/tie + Rams loss/tie
  6. Lions win + Falcons loss/tie + Packers loss/tie + Rams loss/tie
  7. Lions win + Packers/Bucs tie + Rams loss/tie
  8. DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss
  9. DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss
  10. DET tie + LAR loss + SEA loss + ATL loss
  11. DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie
  12. DET tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss
  13. DET tie + GB loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie + NO loss or tie
  14. DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR tie
  15. DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie
  16. DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie
Did the Moon cause the Detroit Lions to lose

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are at the cusp of a playoff spot with a 9-4 record.
  2. There are 16 distinct scenarios that could secure the Lions' playoff berth in Week 15.
  3. Clinching the NFC North is possible in the next week with specific victories.

The Bottom Line – Lions' Leap into Legacy

The Detroit Lions are teetering on the edge of something big, something huge. This isn't just about snagging a playoff spot; it's about carving out a legacy, about rewriting their story with a blend of grit, guts, and a little gridiron guile. The Lions have plenty of ways that they can clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 15, but, let's face it, that is not their top goal this season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?