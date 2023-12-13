16 Ways the Detroit Lions Can CLINCH a Playoff Spot in Week 15

The Detroit Lions stand tantalizingly close to making their first postseason appearance since 2016. At a commendable 9-4 record, they join an elite group of NFL teams poised to secure a playoff berth in Week 15. The Lions' scenario is particularly captivating with 16 different combinations leading to their guaranteed entry into the playoffs. These range from a straightforward Lions win coupled with losses or ties from other key teams to more complex scenarios involving ties and specific outcomes in other games.

What Are The Detroit Lions Playoff-Clinching Scenarios?

Lions win + Vikings loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie Lions win + Packers loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie Lions win + Rams loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie Lions win + Vikings loss/tie + Buccaneers loss/tie + Rams loss/tie Lions win + Vikings loss/tie + Falcons loss/tie + Rams loss/tie Lions win + Falcons loss/tie + Packers loss/tie + Rams loss/tie Lions win + Packers/Bucs tie + Rams loss/tie DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss DET tie + LAR loss + SEA loss + ATL loss DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie DET tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss DET tie + GB loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie + NO loss or tie DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR tie DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie

The Detroit Lions are at the cusp of a playoff spot with a 9-4 record. There are 16 distinct scenarios that could secure the Lions' playoff berth in Week 15. Clinching the NFC North is possible in the next week with specific victories.

The Bottom Line – Lions' Leap into Legacy

The Detroit Lions are teetering on the edge of something big, something huge. This isn't just about snagging a playoff spot; it's about carving out a legacy, about rewriting their story with a blend of grit, guts, and a little gridiron guile. The Lions have plenty of ways that they can clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 15, but, let's face it, that is not their top goal this season.