2 Detroit Lions land on NFL Top 100 list for 2023

The Detroit Lions are poised for another successful season following their promising 2022 campaign. Under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell, the team has seen steady growth and heightened expectations. Despite not having any players crack the top 65 of CBS Sports' annual NFL Top 100 players list, two young offensive talents, right tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, secured spots on the prestigious list.

Sewell, who is ranked at No. 66, has established himself as a dominant force in the run game while steadily improving in pass protection. St. Brown, landing at No. 83, has impressed with his ability to create separation during crucial moments.

No. 66 – Penei Sewell

“He has developed into a top-tier right tackle, a brute who can dominate in the run game. He's improving in pass protection as well.”

No. 83 – Amon-Ra St. Brown

“He showed in 2022 that he was among the league's best move-the-chain receivers with 64.2 percent of his catches going for first downs. He caught 106 passes with six touchdowns.”

Bottom Line – Rising Lions Shine Bright

Despite the absence of any Detroit Lions players in the top 65 of CBS Sports' top 100 NFL player list, the recognition of Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown emphasizes their individual achievements and the positive direction of the team. Sewell's dominance in the trenches and St. Brown's ability to consistently make crucial receptions are notable contributions that cannot be overlooked. While rankings can be subjective, the inclusion of these young talents showcases their growing influence within the league. As the Lions continue their ascent, the performances of Sewell and St. Brown will undoubtedly play a vital role in the team's success. So, let the doubters overlook them for now because these rising Lions are ready to make their mark.