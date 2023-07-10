In the world of professional football, team dynamics can change in the blink of an eye. The Detroit Lions faced a significant shift during the offseason when running back Jamaal Williams bid farewell to the team. Williams, who had tied the great Barry Sanders‘ record with 17 rushing touchdowns in a single season, also served as one of the Lions' respected leaders within the locker room. However, his desire for a higher salary led him to part ways and join the New Orleans Saints. Seizing the opportunity, Lions GM Brad Holmes quickly pivoted and signed David Montgomery, formerly of the Chicago Bears, to a multi-year contract. This move ignited debates about whether Montgomery could surpass Williams' performance.

2 Reasons why David Montgomery is an upgrade over Jamaal Williams

I firmly believe that Montgomery brings two key advantages that make him a superior asset to the Lions.

First and foremost, Montgomery is a tackle-breaking machine, a force to be reckoned with on the field. Throughout the 2022 season, he demonstrated an unparalleled ability to break through tackles, tying for the highest forced missed tackle rate among all running backs with over 125 carries. In contrast, Williams found himself DEAD LAST in this category. Montgomery's relentless drive and elusive running style make him a formidable opponent for defenders, often leaving them grasping at air. His talent for evading tackles not only ensures more yardage gained for the Lions but also injects excitement into their offensive plays.

Secondly, Montgomery possesses excellent receiving skills, making him a versatile threat out of the backfield. It might surprise you, but in the 2022 season, Montgomery recorded nearly as many receptions (34) as Williams did in the past two seasons combined (38). This highlights Montgomery's reliability in catching the ball, offering the Lions an additional dimension to their offensive strategy. With the ability to contribute as both a rusher and a receiver, Montgomery's presence adds flexibility and unpredictability to the Lions' game plan, keeping their opponents on their toes.

Expectations for Montgomery

While it may be unrealistic to expect Montgomery to replicate Williams' impressive feat of over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in a single season, it is crucial to recognize the upgrades he brings to the team. Montgomery's proficiency in breaking tackles and catching passes positions him as a rising star within the Lions' roster, poised to contribute significantly to their offensive success.

The Big Picture: A Shift in Running Back Dynamics

The departure of Jamaal Williams and the arrival of David Montgomery symbolize a significant change in the Detroit Lions' running back corps. Williams, with his impressive record and leadership qualities, held a prominent role within the team. However, Montgomery's acquisition introduces a new era, characterized by an emphasis on explosive running and versatile playmaking. The Lions now possess a running back who excels at breaking tackles and showcases solid receiving skills, elevating the team's offensive capabilities to new heights.

