Barry Sanders releases his high school recruiting tape [Video]

If you happen to be a die-hard Barry Sanders fan as I am, we have a treat for you, today! By now, if you are anything like me, you have probably seen every Barry video known to man. That being said, on Saturday, the GOAT himself released a video that very few people have seen before.

Barry Sanders' high school recruiting tape

Sanders took to Twitter on Saturday, and he released his high school recruiting tape that his coach made and sent to Oklahoma State.

“The #SandersFamilyReunion got me thinking about @WichitaNorth259 – So I dug up the tape Coach B made to send out to colleges. Rumor has it that @okstate kept the only copy so no one else could see it… Follow me & retweet to win the signed pic below.”

Here is the high school recruiting tape video that Sanders released to YouTube.

Did you know?

Did you know that Barry once led his team in touchdowns… WITHOUT playing on offense? If not, click here to read more about that! If you ever happen to come across anything at all new regarding Barry Sanders, please feel free to share it with us!