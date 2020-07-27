41.2 F
2020 Detroit Tigers Opening Day hype video

By Don Drysdale

The wait is finally over as our Detroit Tigers will FINALLY host Opening Day 2020 at Comerica Park!

After finishing with the worst record in baseball a year ago, the hope is that the Tigers take a step forward this season before finally making some noise in the coming seasons.

Heck, who am I kidding? Call me a homer or a Kool-Aid drinker if you want but with the announcement that 16 teams will make the Major League Baseball playoffs in 2020, I truly believe our Tigers can (and will) keep things interesting much longer than most everybody expects.

After getting off to a 2-1 start in Cincinnati against the Reds, the hope is that the Tigers can keep it going over the next four days against the Kansas City Royals.

Here is an Opening Day hype video to help get you pumped up!

Niko Goodrum, Ron Gardenhire shed light on team’s national anthem stance

Prior to tonight’s exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, four Reds players decided to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

The Tigers, however, weren’t on the field during the playing of the anthem and instead decided to remain behind in the locker room.

SS Niko Goodrum later explained meeting and several players chose to stay in the clubhouse while the national anthem was played. Skipper Ron Gardenhire also offered his thoughts:

Niko Goodrum:

“We had a meeting and decided what we wanted to do. And that’s what we decided on doing. So we just stayed in for the anthem and came out ready to play ball.”

“Some guys are kneeling. Some guys are locking arms. I’m not really sure what every other team is doing. But that’s what we came up with, that we wanted to do. We did it as a unit. We just stayed inside.”

Gardenhire:

“I believe in my guys. I told them, ‘Take a stand, you do what you have to do.’ I have no problem with that whatsoever. And I have no problem with those guys on the other side kneeling. That doesn’t bother me one bit. They’re kneeling for a reason, a good reason.”

“We are united. Our baseball team is united here. Baseball in general is united on what we’re trying to do here and make statements about what’s been happening in this country.”

