2022 Detroit Lions schedule leaks: Tracking the reports and rumors

On Thursday night at 8:00 p.m ET, the NFL will officially release the full 2022 NFL schedule and at that time, we will know the full Detroit Lions slate for the upcoming season.
That being said, just like every other year, there will be plenty of games leaked out before the official announcement takes place.
Here is what we know so far. As you can see, we have included both the confirmed reports and the latest rumors so this is a working document that could (and probably will) change throughout the day.
Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2 –
Week 3 –
Week 4 –
Week 5 – at New England Patriots
Week 6 –
Week 7 –
Week 8 –
Week 9 –
Week 10 –
Week 11 –
Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)
Week 13 –
Week 14 –
Week 15 –
Week 16 –
Week 17 –
Week 18 – at Green Bay Packers
Nation, feel free to let us know about any rumors you see floating around regarding the Detroit Lions!
Super Bowl Futures Betting: Post NFL Draft Edition
An awful lot has changed since the last time we checked in on each team’s odds of winning the next Super Bowl back in February. There have been retirements (and un-retirements), free agency, blockbuster trades, and of course the NFL Draft.
With all this water under the bridge, it seemed an appropriate time to check on the latest odds on offer at the FanDuel SportsBook, one of a host of markets available to those who enjoy a little something extra on the action.
|Team
|Super Bowl Odds (as Of 3/5/2022)
|Buffalo Bills
|+650
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+950
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1100
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1700
|Cleveland Browns
|+1900
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2700
|Tennessee Titans
|+3000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+3500
|New England Patriots
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4400
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+10000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+18000
|Houston Texans
|+22000
