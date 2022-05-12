in General Topic

2022 Detroit Lions schedule leaks: Tracking the reports and rumors

Most of the schedule will be leaked throughout the day

On Thursday night at 8:00 p.m ET, the NFL will officially release the full 2022 NFL schedule and at that time, we will know the full Detroit Lions slate for the upcoming season.

That being said, just like every other year, there will be plenty of games leaked out before the official announcement takes place.

Here is what we know so far. As you can see, we have included both the confirmed reports and the latest rumors so this is a working document that could (and probably will) change throughout the day.

Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles 
Week 2 –
Week 3 –
Week 4 –
Week 5 – at New England Patriots
Week 6 –
Week 7 –
Week 8 –
Week 9 –
Week 10 –
Week 11
Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)
Week 13 –
Week 14 –
Week 15 –
Week 16 –
Week 17 –
Week 18 – at Green Bay Packers

Nation, feel free to let us know about any rumors you see floating around regarding the Detroit Lions!

Super Bowl Futures Betting: Post NFL Draft Edition

An awful lot has changed since the last time we checked in on each team’s odds of winning the next Super Bowl back in February. There have been retirements (and un-retirements), free agency, blockbuster trades, and of course the NFL Draft.

With all this water under the bridge, it seemed an appropriate time to check on the latest odds on offer at the FanDuel SportsBook, one of a host of markets available to those who enjoy a little something extra on the action.

Team Super Bowl Odds (as Of 3/5/2022)
Buffalo Bills +650
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750
Kansas City Chiefs +950
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1100
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Denver Broncos +1600
Los Angeles Chargers +1600
Dallas Cowboys +1700
Cleveland Browns +1900
Cincinnati Bengals +2200
Baltimore Ravens +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2200
Arizona Cardinals +2700
Tennessee Titans +3000
Philadelphia Eagles +3500
New England Patriots +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
Miami Dolphins +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
New Orleans Saints +4400
Washington Commanders +7000
Pittsburgh Steelers +8000
New York Giants +8000
Seattle Seahawks +10000
Carolina Panthers +10000
Chicago Bears +10000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
Detroit Lions +15000
New York Jets +15000
Atlanta Falcons +18000
Houston Texans +22000

Click here to read more about the Super Bowl Odds

