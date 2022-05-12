2022 Detroit Lions schedule leaks: Tracking the reports and rumors

On Thursday night at 8:00 p.m ET, the NFL will officially release the full 2022 NFL schedule and at that time, we will know the full Detroit Lions slate for the upcoming season.

That being said, just like every other year, there will be plenty of games leaked out before the official announcement takes place.

Here is what we know so far. As you can see, we have included both the confirmed reports and the latest rumors so this is a working document that could (and probably will) change throughout the day.

Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 –

Week 3 –

Week 4 –

Week 5 – at New England Patriots

Week 6 –

Week 7 –

Week 8 –

Week 9 –

Week 10 –

Week 11 –

Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13 –

Week 14 –

Week 15 –

Week 16 –

Week 17 –

Week 18 – at Green Bay Packers

Nation, feel free to let us know about any rumors you see floating around regarding the Detroit Lions!

