A deep dive into Football Outsiders' snap-weighted age metric reveals that the Detroit Lions not only had the youngest roster in the NFL in 2022 but also ranked among the top five youngest teams in over a decade. This trend highlights the team's commitment to a youth-oriented strategy under GM Brad Holmes, as they continue to acquire and develop young talent while providing valuable game experience to their emerging core.

Key Points

2022 Detroit Lions were even younger than you thought

According to Football Outsiders, the Detroit Lions' roster stood out as one of the youngest in the league, averaging 25.28 years old in 2022, based on their snap-weighted age metric. This metric considers the average age of players, weighted by their snap count, to accurately capture a team's overall age profile. The Lions' emphasis on youth has been evident over the past two years, with Holmes actively parting ways with veterans and prioritizing the acquisition of young talent.

Remarkably, the Detroit Lions' snap-weighted age of 25.28 made them the fourth-youngest team recorded by Football Outsiders since 2006. This finding reinforces the notion that the team's future is built upon a foundation of promising young players. Furthermore, it echoes the previous year's data, where the 2021 Lions ranked fifth on the same list with an average age of 25.33.

From Football Outsiders:

The youngest teams in 2022 were very young, historically young in fact. The overall SWA for the entire league has dropped gradually over a decade before stabalizing at 26.4 during the last four years. But one result of the league as a whole getting younger is that the youngest teams in SWA are all recent. The Lions were the fourth-youngest team since 2006 and the Chiefs ranked seventh.

Bottom Line – Youth as the Catalyst for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' status as one of the youngest teams in the NFL in 2022 underscores their commitment to a youth-driven strategy. With an average age of 25.28, the Lions not only possessed a young roster but also ranked among the top five youngest teams in over a decade. This emphasis on youth reflects General Manager Brad Holmes' vision for a sustainable and competitive future. By investing in young talent and fostering their development, the Lions are laying the foundation for the future.