2022 MHSAA Football Finals: Predicting the State Champion for each division

After an awesome high school football season, we are finally down to the 2022 MHSAA State Championship Games, which will begin on Friday at Ford Field. Looking up and down the eight divisions, there are 16 teams that are more than worthy of hoisting the State Championship trophy, but in order to do so, they will have to take care of business one more time on either Friday or Saturday.

Who will win each MHSAA State Championship Game?

Division 1 – Saturday, 1 p.m.

Caledonia (12-1) vs. Belleville (13-0)

These are the top two teams in MHSAA Division 1 and it is no surprise that they are meeting in the championship game. That being said Belleville has more firepower and will win easily.

Belleville 35

Caledonia 21

Division 2 – Friday, 1 p.m.

Warren De La Salle (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (13-1)

Since losing a heartbreaker to Brother Rice back in September, De La Salle has won nine in a row, and they will make it 10 against a solid Forest Hills Central squad.

De La Salle 28

Forrest Hills Central 24

Division 3 – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit King (9-3) vs. Muskegon (11-2)

Detroit King has Dante Moore and Muskegon does not. That’s all.

Detroit King 31

Muskegon 24

Division 4 – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Goodrich (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (13-0)

Since getting smoked by Frankenmuth (more on them soon) in the season-opener, Goodrich had won 12 games in a row. They make it 13 on Friday night.

Goodrich 28

G.R. South Christian 27

Division 5 – Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Gladwin (13-0) vs. Frankenmuth (13-0)

Frankenmuth has absolutely dominated their competition so far this season as they have outscored their opponents 537-64! Heck, in their closest game, they whooped Freeland 21-0. In the semifinals, they held Detroit Country Day to negative yardage. Gladwin is really, REALLY good, but The Muth pulls this one out.

Frankenmuth 21

Gladwin 20

Division 6 – Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Negaunee (13-0) vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (12-1)

This one could be the biggest blowout of all of the State Championship Games as G.R. West Catholic is a VERY good football team with a VERY good running back named Tim Kloska.

G.R. West Catholic 41

Negaunee 14

Division 7 – Saturday, 10 a.m.

Jackson Lumen Christi (10-3) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (13-0)

This just so happens to be a rematch from Week 3 of the regular season, where T.C. St. Francis defeated Lumen Christi 42-35. This one may not produce quite as many points, but the result will be the same.

T.C. St. Francis 34

Lumen Christi 27

Division 8 – Friday, 10:00 a.m.

Ubly (13-0) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (13-0)

Both of these teams score a TON of points and this one will come down to whichever team has the ball last. That team will be Ubly.

Ubly 35

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 31

Nation, who do you think will win each MHSAA State Championship Game? Who do you think is the best team in the entire MHSAA?