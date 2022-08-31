2022 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Final Edition

We are just three days away from Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, which means it’s time for my latest game-by-game predictions for the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back in the Big Ten Conference after they won the Big Ten Championship in 2021 to advance to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines lost quite a few players, especially on the defensive side of the ball and there is no question about it that they will have their work cut out for them during the coming season. That being said, the Wolverines will have one of the top offenses in the nation and that will get them a very long way.

Please enable JavaScript The Michigan QB Battle isn't fair to either Cade McNamara or JJ McCarthy

Michigan Football game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season: Final Edition

Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State (WIN 45-7)

Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii (WIN 52-3)

Sept. 17 vs. UConn (WIN 63-0)

Sept. 24 vs. Maryland (WIN 34-20)

This could be a trap game for the Wolverines as it is their first Big Ten game of the season and it takes place a week before they head to Iowa. Luckily, Michigan gets the Terrapins at The Big House.

Oct. 1 @Iowa (WIN 27-20)

Oct. 8 @Indiana (WIN 41-17)

Oct. 15 vs. Penn State (WIN 30-23)

Oct. 22 BYE WEEK

Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State (WIN 30-17)

According to a source of ours, this game is likely to be played under the lights at the Big House.

Nov. 5 @ Rutgers (WIN 37-14)

Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska (WIN 31-13)

Nov. 19 vs. Illinois (WIN 42-13)

Nov. 26 @ Ohio State (LOSE 37-27)

As you can see, I have Michigan going undefeated before losing in Columbus against Ohio State in their final game of the season.

11-1 is not too shabby but the Wolverines would likely fall short of their goal of winning the Big Ten as I think the Buckeyes will go undefeated before losing in the College Football Playoff.

Nation, how many games do you think Michigan Football will win in 2022?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

