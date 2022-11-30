Not many people will see the Lions vs. Jaguars

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 13 coverage maps, and as you can see, not many people will get a chance to see the Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Following the Lions game, fans in Michigan, and pretty much everywhere else, will get to watch a solid matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Here are the coverage maps for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!

Here are the NFL Week 13 Coverage Maps

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Buffalo @ New England (Amazon)

also WKBW 7 (ABC) Buffalo; WFXT Boston 25 (FOX)

Sunday Night: Indianapolis @ Dallas (NBC)

Monday Night: New Orleans @ Tampa Bay (ESPN)

also WVUE (FOX 8) New Orleans; WFTS 28 (ABC) Tampa Bay