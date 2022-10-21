Detroit Lions and NFL Archive

2022 NFL Week 7 coverage maps released

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
NFL

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 7 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

As for our Detroit Lions, they will be on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon

Don’t forget, there is not an international game this week so you will get to sleep in a bit on Sunday.

NFL Week 7 coverage maps show which games you will be able to watch in your area

NATIONAL BROADCASTS
Thursday Night: New Orleans @ Arizona (Amazon)
      also WDSU (NBC 6) New Orleans; KSAZ (FOX 10) Phoenix

Sunday Night: Pittsburgh @ Miami (NBC)

Monday Night: Chicago @ New England (ESPN)
      also WGN 9 Chicago; WBTS (NBC 10) Boston

NFL Week 7 Coverage Maps
NFL week 6 picks 2022
NFL week 6 picks 2022
