2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster revealed

In a highly anticipated event, the Detroit Red Wings unveiled their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. This season's lineup boasts an intriguing mix of established talent and promising prospects, with some surprising decisions making waves in the hockey world. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster.

Goaltenders

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Forwards

Aston-Reese

J.T. Compher

Andrew Copp

Alex DeBrincat

Robby Fabbri

Christian Fischer

Klim Kostin

Dylan Larkin

David Perron

Michael Rasmussen

Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong

Joe Veleno

Defensemen

Ben Chiarot

Simon Edvinsson

Shayne Gostisbehere

Justin Holl

Olli Maatta

J eff Petry,

Moritz Seider

Jake Walman

Bottom Line – A Season of Hope

With the curtain now raised on the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster, anticipation surges as fans eagerly await the puck drop this Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. It's a fresh start, a new chapter, and the hope of a playoff-bound journey looms large. The stage is set for the Red Wings to make their mark and chase the dream of returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and fans couldn't be more excited to see it unfold.