2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster revealed

Find out who made the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster.

2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster revealed

In a highly anticipated event, the Detroit Red Wings unveiled their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. This season's lineup boasts an intriguing mix of established talent and promising prospects, with some surprising decisions making waves in the hockey world. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster.

Goaltenders

  • Ville Husso
  • James Reimer
  • Alex Lyon

Forwards

  • Aston-Reese
  • J.T. Compher
  • Andrew Copp
  • Alex DeBrincat
  • Robby Fabbri
  • Christian Fischer
  • Klim Kostin
  • Dylan Larkin
  • David Perron
  • Michael Rasmussen
  • Lucas Raymond
  • Daniel Sprong
  • Joe Veleno

Defensemen

  • Ben Chiarot
  • Simon Edvinsson
  • Shayne Gostisbehere
  • Justin Holl
  • Olli Maatta
  • Jeff Petry,
  • Moritz Seider
  • Jake Walman
Bottom Line – A Season of Hope

With the curtain now raised on the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster, anticipation surges as fans eagerly await the puck drop this Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. It's a fresh start, a new chapter, and the hope of a playoff-bound journey looms large. The stage is set for the Red Wings to make their mark and chase the dream of returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and fans couldn't be more excited to see it unfold.

