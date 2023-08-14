Dylan Larkin’s Marriage Announcement Shared on Social Media [Photos]

Details on Dylan Larkin's Marriage Announcement

Yesterday, Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin‘s marriage announcement was posted to his Instagram account.

In the post, Larkin's words were simple but sweet, “Married my best friend. 8.6.23” he wrote. Also included in his announcements were two photos of him and his bride. Larkin married his long-time girlfriend Kenzy Wolfe in a gorgeous ceremony in Clarkston Michigan. The nuptials took place on August 6 at the Shepherd’s Hollow Golf Club.

In one of the photos, you can see Larkin and Wolfe holding hands while smiling at each other. In the other photo, you see Larkin and Wokfe sharing a kiss while family and friends applaud them.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Bottom Line: Larkin Ties The Knot

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has married his best friend. He took to Instagram to share the happy news. This upcoming September Larkin will be joining the rest of the Detroit Red Wings for Training Camp in Traverse City Michigan.