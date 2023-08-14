Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dylan Larkin’s Marriage Announcement Shared on Social Media [Photos]

Read about Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin's marriage announcement on Instagram. Join the celebration of love!

Jeff Bilbrey

Details on Dylan Larkin's Marriage Announcement

Yesterday, Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin‘s marriage announcement was posted to his Instagram account.

Inside The Article
Details on Dylan Larkin's Marriage Announcement TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Larkin Ties The Knot

In the post, Larkin's words were simple but sweet, “Married my best friend. 8.6.23” he wrote. Also included in his announcements were two photos of him and his bride. Larkin married his long-time girlfriend Kenzy Wolfe in a gorgeous ceremony in Clarkston Michigan. The nuptials took place on August 6 at the Shepherd’s Hollow Golf Club.

In one of the photos, you can see Larkin and Wolfe holding hands while smiling at each other. In the other photo, you see Larkin and Wokfe sharing a kiss while family and friends applaud them.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Dylan Larkin's Marriage Announcement
Dylan Larkin's Marriage Announcement,Dylan Larkin

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin joyfully announced his marriage to long-time girlfriend Kenzy Wolfe on Instagram.
  2. The intimate ceremony took place on August 6 at Clarkston Michigan's Shepherd’s Hollow Golf Club.
  3. Larkin shared heartwarming photos of the wedding, capturing tender moments with his bride.

Bottom Line: Larkin Ties The Knot

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has married his best friend. He took to Instagram to share the happy news. This upcoming September Larkin will be joining the rest of the Detroit Red Wings for Training Camp in Traverse City Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?