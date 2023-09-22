2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #60-56

Detroit Red Wings Training Camp started yesterday, and our countdown of every player taking part continues!

The Detroit Red Wings have gathered in Traverse City for training camp, a tradition since 1997 with the only exception being early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. And for those who are looking to see all of the different players that will be taking part in this year's edition of camp, we've come up with our ranking of each player that will be skating at Center ICE Arena. Right now, there are a total of 68 players including Grand Rapids Griffins signees as well as camp invites.

No. 60: D Finn Harding

A camp invitee of the Red Wings, Harding spent last year with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL, scoring two goals with eight assists.

No. 59: LW Jake Uberti

Another training camp invitee of the Red Wings, Uberti split last year between the OHL and QMJHL.

No. 58: LW Alexandre Doucet

Signed by Detroit, Doucet split last year between Val-d'Or Foreurs “A” and the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

No. 57: Trenton Bliss

Bliss already has extensive experience playing in the Mitten State, having played four years for Michigan Tech and playing a total of 33 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins. Last year, he also suited up for the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL.

Rafferty has bounced around the American Hockey League the last few seasons, having played for the San Diego Gulls, the Utica Comets, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He also has brief NHL experience, having played three games for the Vancouver Canucks.

Bottom Line: Training Camp continues!

It's an annual rite of passage for the young players within the Red Wings system to get their feet wet at the NHL level at Training Camp.

While not every player will end up on the roster, it's an ideal way to make a first good impression on those who are evaluating their talent and seeing if they have what it takes to make it at the next level of hockey.