2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains Announced

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions will kick off their 2023 season when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. After finishing the 2022 season on a tear, the Lions are listed as the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North division for the first time since 1993 (it was actually called the NFC Central back then. Just moments ago, the Lions announced which players will be their team captains for the upcoming season.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Who Are The 2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains?

As you can see below, the team captains for the 2023 season are Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, and Jaylen Reeves-Maybin.

Goff and Anzalone are back for their third straight season as team captains, with Reeves-Maybin also returning as captain, reprising his 2021 special teams role after a stint with the Houston Texans in 2022. Notably, Sewell joins the ranks of team captains, making him the third current offensive lineman to earn the title, following Frank Ragnow‘s two-year tenure and Taylor Decker‘s prior captaincy.

Our 2023 team captains, as voted by the players



#OnePride pic.twitter.com/gzlqBFMOtE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 5, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are starting their 2023 season against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and are favored to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993. The Lions have announced their team captains for 2023, including Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, and Jaylen Reeves-Maybin. Goff and Anzalone are serving their third consecutive year as captains, and Sewell's designation marks the third current offensive lineman to be named captain, following Ragnow and Decker's leadership roles in past seasons.

Bottom Line: Leadership Is Crucial

The Detroit Lions are embarking on an optimistic 2023 season, backed by a blend of seasoned leadership and fresh energy in their announced team captains. This mix of tried-and-true veterans like Goff and Anzalone, combined with emerging talents like Sewell, showcases a team gearing up for significant success. With momentum from their 2022 performance and clear leadership direction, the Lions are poised to chase that long-awaited NFC North title.