Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains Announced

The 2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains have been revealed, and a couple may surprise you.

2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains Announced

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions will kick off their 2023 season when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. After finishing the 2022 season on a tear, the Lions are listed as the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North division for the first time since 1993 (it was actually called the NFC Central back then. Just moments ago, the Lions announced which players will be their team captains for the upcoming season.

Inside The Article
2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains AnnouncedWho Are The 2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Leadership Is Crucial
2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Brad Holmes Justin Jackson Dan Campbell C.J. Gardner Johnson 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster Shane Zylstra Dylan Drummond Avery Davis Bobby Hart Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Detroit Lions to sign Jason Moore Detroit Lions Expand Gameday Radio Coverage for 2023 Detroit Lions change jersey numbers 2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Who Are The 2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains?

As you can see below, the team captains for the 2023 season are Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, and Jaylen Reeves-Maybin.

Goff and Anzalone are back for their third straight season as team captains, with Reeves-Maybin also returning as captain, reprising his 2021 special teams role after a stint with the Houston Texans in 2022. Notably, Sewell joins the ranks of team captains, making him the third current offensive lineman to earn the title, following Frank Ragnow‘s two-year tenure and Taylor Decker‘s prior captaincy.

Read More

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3 BOLD Predictions

Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs explains why he was benched by Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 1 Report for Matchup vs. Chiefs

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are starting their 2023 season against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and are favored to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993.
  2. The Lions have announced their team captains for 2023, including Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, and Jaylen Reeves-Maybin.
  3. Goff and Anzalone are serving their third consecutive year as captains, and Sewell's designation marks the third current offensive lineman to be named captain, following Ragnow and Decker's leadership roles in past seasons.
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Brad Holmes Les Snead Madden NFL 24 Aaron Rodgers

Bottom Line: Leadership Is Crucial

The Detroit Lions are embarking on an optimistic 2023 season, backed by a blend of seasoned leadership and fresh energy in their announced team captains. This mix of tried-and-true veterans like Goff and Anzalone, combined with emerging talents like Sewell, showcases a team gearing up for significant success. With momentum from their 2022 performance and clear leadership direction, the Lions are poised to chase that long-awaited NFC North title.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?