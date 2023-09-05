Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3 BOLD Predictions

We are just two days away from our Detroit Lions opening up their 2023 season at Arrowhead Stadium against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. After winning eight of their final 10 games to conclude the 2022 season, the hype for the Lions has never been higher. If the Lions can beat the defending champs on their home turf in Week 1, then that hype will grow exponentially. With that being said, let's take a look at 3 BOLD predictions for the Lions Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs.

Jared Goff Will Continue Streaking

In case you have not heard by now, Lions QB Jared Goff has not thrown an interception in 324 passes, and he is closing in on the all-time record. Goff knows he has to play clean for the Lions to win what will be a very tough game against the Chiefs, and that is exactly what he will do. Look for Goff to complete 24 of 34 pass attempts for 224 yards and 2 TDs on Thursday night without throwing an interception.

Aidan Hutchinson Will Wreak Havoc

During his rookie season, it took some time for the Lions to realize how to use Aidan Hutchinson in the most effective way, but once they figured it out, he excelled. Dan Campbell (and others) has talked about how the biggest jump is often between Year 1 and Year 2 for a player, and I fully expect Hutchinson to have a Pro Bowl-caliber season. On Thursday, look for Hutchinson to make Patrick Mahomes very uncomfortable for four quarters. Sacks are tough to predict, but my BOLD prediction is that Hutch gets a couple of them, while hurrying Mahomes on a regular basis.

The Lions WILL beat the Chiefs!

Yes, you read that correctly! Our Detroit Lions are going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off the 2023 season. For this to happen, the Lions will have to be at their best, and I think they will. I believe the defense will take a huge step forward this season, and they will make a statement by slowing down (not completely stopping) Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. When all is said and done, the Lions will leave Kansas City with a statement win.

Bottom Line: It Is Almost Time!

As the start of the 2023 NFL season quickly approaches, the stakes for the Detroit Lions couldn't be higher. Facing the Super Bowl champions is no easy task, but with players like Goff and Hutchinson leading the charge, there's more than just hope; there's a true belief that the Lions can get the job done. The upcoming clash isn't just about one game; it's about setting the tone for the entire season. If these bold predictions hold water, then the Detroit Lions aren't just underdogs; they're dark horses, galloping towards unforeseen glory in the 2023 NFL season.