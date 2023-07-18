In this edition of the 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles series, we turn our attention to the offensive line, where a crucial starting spot at right guard remains up for grabs. As the Detroit Lions gear up for the start of training camp, anticipation is building among fans and players alike. With the team continuously improving its roster, competition during camp has never been fiercer.

2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles: Is the Offensive Line Set?

The battle will be fought between two seasoned veterans, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow. Vaitai is returning after missing the entire 2022 season due to a back injury, while Glasgow is eager to bounce back after a challenging stint with the Denver Broncos. Both players bring strong performances to the table, particularly in the run game. Vaitai holds an edge with his familiarity with the Lions' scheme, but Glasgow is determined to secure the position. The outcome of this contest will shape the Lions' starting offensive line, providing a depth advantage regardless of the result.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions training camp is buzzing with excitement as the team's roster continues to improve.

The offensive line is a focal point of competition during camp, with the right guard position being the key area of interest.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, returning from a back injury, and Graham Glasgow, seeking redemption, are the two veterans competing for the starting right guard spot.

Both players have demonstrated their abilities as strong performers in the run game, making the competition intense.

Vaitai's familiarity with the Lions' scheme gives him an advantage, but Glasgow is determined to prove himself worthy of the starting role.

The eventual runner-up will provide the team with valuable versatility, capable of playing either guard position and bolstering the offensive line's depth.

Assuming he is healthy, the starting job, in my opinion, is Vaitai's to lose.

Bottom Line – The Right Guard to Watch

As the competition intensifies between Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow, fans and analysts alike eagerly await the outcome of this battle. Both players possess valuable skills, making the decision a challenging one for the coaching staff. Ultimately, the player who showcases the best form and fits seamlessly into the Lions' offensive scheme will earn the starting right guard spot. Regardless of the result, the Lions can take solace in knowing that their offensive line will benefit from a player with the versatility to contribute at either guard position.