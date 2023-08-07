Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
U of M

2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Fall Camp Edition

By W.G. Brady
0
0

The 2023 Michigan Football team has officially launched its Fall Camp, signaling the rapidly approaching start of the regular season. Coach Jim Harbaugh is returning for another stint, accompanied by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who are all aiming to guide the team to a third straight Big Ten Championship and a continued presence in the College Football Playoff. Consequently, we felt it was appropriate to offer our 2023 Michigan Football Match-by-Match Predictions: Fall Camp Version.

J.J. McCarthy 2023 Michigan Football Jim Harbaugh

2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Fall Camp Edition

Date OpponentTime/TVW/L
Saturday
Sep. 2		East Carolina Pirates Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 56-0
Saturday
Sep. 9		UNLV Rebels Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 60-0
Saturday
Sep. 16		Bowling Green Falcons Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 49-3
Saturday
Sep. 23		Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 45-17
Saturday
Sep. 30		at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NETime TBA ETTV TBAW 37 – 17
Saturday
Oct. 7		at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MNTime TBA ETTV TBAW 37-20
Saturday
Oct. 14		Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 42-10
Saturday
Oct. 21		at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 37-17
Saturday
Oct. 28		OFF
Saturday
Nov. 4		Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 41-13
Saturday
Nov. 11		at Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PATime TBA ETTV TBAW 31-27
Saturday
Nov. 18		at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MDTime TBA ETTV TBAW 30-17
Saturday
Nov. 25		Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 34-30

Bottom Line: Michigan Runs the Table… Again!

From my perspective, the 2023 Michigan football team is set for yet another extraordinary season, and there's a potential for the Wolverines to triumph in all their matches as they've done before. Such an accomplishment would lead to another berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and an opportunity at the College Football Playoff. I wonder, what is your forecast for the total victories Michigan Football will clinch in 2023?

Previous article
Dan Campbell reveals 1 area he has improved upon since joining Detroit Lions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Dan Campbell reveals 1 area he has improved upon since joining Detroit Lions

During a recent interview, Dan Campbell talked about one area he believes he has improved upon since taking over as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.