2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Fall Camp Edition

The 2023 Michigan Football team has officially launched its Fall Camp, signaling the rapidly approaching start of the regular season. Coach Jim Harbaugh is returning for another stint, accompanied by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who are all aiming to guide the team to a third straight Big Ten Championship and a continued presence in the College Football Playoff. Consequently, we felt it was appropriate to offer our 2023 Michigan Football Match-by-Match Predictions: Fall Camp Version.

Date Opponent Time/TV W/L Saturday

Sep. 2 East Carolina Pirates Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA W 56-0 Saturday

Sep. 9 UNLV Rebels Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA W 60-0 Saturday

Sep. 16 Bowling Green Falcons Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA W 49-3 Saturday

Sep. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA W 45-17 Saturday

Sep. 30 at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Time TBA ETTV TBA W 37 – 17 Saturday

Oct. 7 at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Time TBA ETTV TBA W 37-20 Saturday

Oct. 14 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA W 42-10 Saturday

Oct. 21 at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA W 37-17 Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA W 41-13 Saturday

Nov. 11 at Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Time TBA ETTV TBA W 31-27 Saturday

Nov. 18 at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD Time TBA ETTV TBA W 30-17 Saturday

Nov. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA ETTV TBA W 34-30

Bottom Line: Michigan Runs the Table… Again!

From my perspective, the 2023 Michigan football team is set for yet another extraordinary season, and there's a potential for the Wolverines to triumph in all their matches as they've done before. Such an accomplishment would lead to another berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and an opportunity at the College Football Playoff. I wonder, what is your forecast for the total victories Michigan Football will clinch in 2023?