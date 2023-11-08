Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 10

Heading into Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions boast an impressive 6-2 record, sitting at the top of the NFC North division. As the Lions prepare to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, other NFL matchups are also worth watching. Let's take a look at the NFL Coverage Maps for Week 10.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Carolina @ Chicago (Amazon)
  • Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Indianapolis vs New England in Frankfurt (NFLN; Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty)
  • Sunday Night: NY Jets @ Las Vegas (NBC)
  • Monday Night: Denver @ Buffalo (ESPN/ABC)

CBS SINGLE

FOX EARLY

FOX LATE

