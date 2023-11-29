Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 13

The NFL Coverage Maps for Week 13 have been revealed.

Heading into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions hold a strong 8-3 record, positioning them at the top of the NFC North. After a challenging Thanksgiving Day defeat against the Packers, the Lions are gearing up for a comeback this Sunday. Alongside Detroit's quest for redemption, there are several other captivating NFL games on the horizon. Let's dive into the NFL Coverage Maps for Week 13, highlighting the array of matchups set for Thursday, Sunday, and Monday.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Seattle @ Dallas (Amazon)
  • Sunday Night: Kansas City @ Green Bay (NBC)
  • Monday Night: Cincinnati @ Jacksonville (ESPN/ABC)
NFL Coverage Maps
NFL Coverage Maps
NFL Coverage Maps

