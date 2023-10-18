Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 7

As Week 7 of the 2023 NFL regular season dawns upon us, the Detroit Lions proudly stand at an impressive 5-1 record, firmly holding the coveted top position in the NFC North. While anticipation builds for the Lions' upcoming showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, football aficionados can look forward to a weekend filled with an array of thrilling matchups. Let's explore the NFL Coverage Maps for Week 7 in 2023.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Jacksonville @ New Orleans (Amazon)
  • Sunday Night: Miami @ Philadelphia (NBC)
  • Monday Night: San Francisco @ Minnesota (ESPN/ABC)

CBS EARLY

CBS LATE

FOX SINGLE

