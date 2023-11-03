Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 9

Approaching Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions stand proudly with a remarkable 6-2 record, firmly leading the NFC North division. While the Lions take a well-deserved break during their bye week, football enthusiasts won't be left without their dose of action. Let's dive into the NFL Week 9 Coverage Maps.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Tennessee @ Pittsburgh (Amazon)
  • Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Miami vs Kansas City in Frankfurt (NFLN; Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky)
  • Sunday Night: Buffalo @ Cincinnati (NBC)
  • Monday Night: LA Chargers @ NY Jets (ESPN/ABC)

FOX EARLY

FOX LATE

CBS SINGLE

