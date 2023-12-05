2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Detroit Lions tick up following win over Saints

It was not pretty, but when all was said and done, the Detroit Lions escaped the Superdome with a 33-28 win over the New Orleans Saints. With the win, the Lions moved to 9-3 on the season, which keeps them in prime position in the NFC playoff picture. The latest 2023 NFL Power Rankings have been released, and the Detroit Lions have ticked up in most of them.

What are the NFL Power Rankings for Week 13?

Last Week: 7th

“After losing to Green Bay on Thanksgiving, Detroit had to hold on to beat reeling New Orleans on Sunday. The Lions are probably fine. They remain fourth in the league in touchdowns per drive (29.3 percent). Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had nine catches for 140 yards Sunday, and he’s tied for the most touchdowns by a tight end (six) and has the fourth-most receiving yards among tight ends (679). But it would be cruel to this team’s fan base if it doesn’t finish strong.”

Last Week: 7th

“There were obviously expectations for the Lions rookie after being selected in the second round (34th overall) of the 2023 NFL draft out of Iowa, but LaPorta has been better than advertised. Last season, Lions GM Brad Holmes made an unpopular decision to trade Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings and decided to go with a committee approach at the position. But this season, LaPorta has been the guy. His NFL career is off to a great start with the third-most catches (64) and the fourth-most receiving yards (679) through the first 12 games of a tight end's career in NFL history. Not many people expected this type of production from Day 1.”

Last Week: 8th

“They got back on track beating the Saints, but they made it interesting. The defense has to be better than it has been in recent weeks.”

Last Week: 7th

“Given his general lack of impact well into his second NFL season, it's easy to forget what a weapon WR Jameson Williams can be. Then he serves fresh notice Sunday.”

Last Week: 5th

“It was odd to see the Lions let the Saints get back in the game after jumping out to a quick 21-0 lead. Cynically you can wonder if it was a continuation of the Lions' midseason lull, but ultimately it was a needed road win over a decent opponent. The Lions will be fine.”