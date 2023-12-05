Detroit Lions players praise Sam LaPorta after big game vs. Saints

Sam LaPorta, the Detroit Lions’ sensational rookie tight end, is swiftly becoming an NFL sensation. In the Lions' recent 33-28 victory over the New Orleans Saints, LaPorta delivered an outstanding performance, catching nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Following Sunday's win, Lions QB Jared Goff and OG Jonah Jackson praised the rookie for what he has done so far this season.

What Sam LaPorta's Teammates are Saying

LaPorta's remarkable efficiency and consistency have made him an integral part of the Lions' offense. Lions guard Jonah Jackson praised LaPorta’s abilities, highlighting his youth and potential.

“He’s just efficient, consistent, catches the ball when it comes to him. And he can get a little YAC, he can keep it moving,” Lions guard Jonah Jackson said. “He’s special. He’s still young. I think he’s only 22. It’s just crazy, we have a lot of freakshows that are under 25 and it’s just nuts.”

Quarterback Jared Goff echoed this sentiment, comparing LaPorta’s rookie season impact to that of Amon-Ra St. Brown, emphasizing LaPorta's reliability and minimal rookie errors.

“(I am) as comfortable (with him) as anyone I’ve played with and for a rookie, it's pretty, pretty tremendous,” Goff said. “I mean, I'd compare him directly to what St. Brown was doing as a rookie as far as on the field and off the field and type of pro he is and knowing his assignments. Rarely has an MA (missed assignment), rarely has a rookie mistake. Very rarely. It's just such a reliable guy and a guy that I count on in those crunch times and I know he's a clutch player.”

The Bottom Line – LaPorta is for real!

Sam LaPorta's meteoric rise in the NFL is a storyline that's as inspiring as it is impressive. His record-chasing rookie season is not just about rewriting history books; it's about his transformation into a pivotal figure for the Detroit Lions. As he continues to amass yards, catches, and touchdowns, LaPorta is not just a rookie sensation but a beacon of hope and excitement for the Lions, their fans, and the future of tight ends in the NFL.