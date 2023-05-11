2023 NFL Schedule Leak: Detroit Lions land Monday Night Football game

It's about noon, and according to all of the leaks/reports that have surfaced this morning, we now know just over a third of the Detroit Lions 2023 regular season schedule. Just moments ago, @LionsRoyalty tweeted out that the Lions have now landed a Monday Night Football matchup. Earlier today, it was reported that the Lions also will play twice on Thursday Night Football.

2023 NFL Schedule Leak: Detroit Lions land Monday Night Game

According to a rumor from @LionsRoyalty, who was the first (that we know of) to report that the Lions would take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 (this is true), the Lions will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 on Monday Night.

Bottom Line: Primetime Lions!

After the NFL schedule makers upset Lions fans in 2022 but not giving them a single primetime game (the primetime game against the Packers in Week 18 was flexed so that does not count), it appears as if the Lions will have at least three primetime games in 2023, not including their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup.