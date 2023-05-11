The Detroit Lions community mourns the loss of legend Ed Flanagan, who recently passed away at the age of 79. Flanagan, a center and four-time Pro Bowler was an integral part of the Lions' history and an esteemed member of the franchise's all-time team. His career spanned over a decade, leaving a lasting impact on the team and its fans.

Detroit Lions legend Ed Flanagan dies

Flanagan joined the Lions in 1965 as a fifth-round pick out of Purdue University. Remarkably, he claimed the starting center position as a rookie and held onto it for an impressive nine seasons, playing in a total of 139 games. Flanagan served as a team captain from 1969 to 1974, further solidifying his status as a respected leader within the organization.

Today the Detroit Lions mourn the passing of Ed Flanagan.



Today the Detroit Lions mourn the passing of Ed Flanagan.

A member of the Detroit Lions All-Time Team, Flanagan appeared in 139 games (139 starts) for the Lions from 1965-74 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

As we bid farewell to Ed Flanagan, our hearts go out to his family, friends, and former teammates who have been deeply affected by his passing. His legacy as a Lions legend and his indomitable spirit on and off the field will continue to inspire football enthusiasts for generations to come.