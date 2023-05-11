Merch
Detroit Lions legend Ed Flanagan dies

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions community mourns the loss of legend Ed Flanagan, who recently passed away at the age of 79. Flanagan, a center and four-time Pro Bowler was an integral part of the Lions' history and an esteemed member of the franchise's all-time team. His career spanned over a decade, leaving a lasting impact on the team and its fans.

Key Points

  • Flanagan, a four-time Pro Bowler, has passed away at the age of 79.
  • Flanagan spent his entire career with the Lions, playing as the team's center for ten seasons.
  • Flanagan was named to the Lions' all-time team in 2019, solidifying his place in the franchise's history.

Flanagan joined the Lions in 1965 as a fifth-round pick out of Purdue University. Remarkably, he claimed the starting center position as a rookie and held onto it for an impressive nine seasons, playing in a total of 139 games. Flanagan served as a team captain from 1969 to 1974, further solidifying his status as a respected leader within the organization.

Bottom Line: Rest in Peace, Ed

As we bid farewell to Ed Flanagan, our hearts go out to his family, friends, and former teammates who have been deeply affected by his passing. His legacy as a Lions legend and his indomitable spirit on and off the field will continue to inspire football enthusiasts for generations to come.

