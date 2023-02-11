Super Bowl LVII is just about upon us, which means people around the world will be placing bets on either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles to win it all. But, many will also be placing bets on certain things that will happen or not happen during the big game. When looking through the hundreds of 2023 Super Bowl Prop bets, I always try to find five to bet on. In this article, I will be passing along my 5 best prop bets for Super Bowl LVII. Feel free to share your best prop bets in the comment section!

2023 Super Bowl Prop Bets: 5 Best Bets

There are so many Super Bowl Prop bets that look intriguing, but I did my best to narrow them down to the five that I will be betting on!

- Advertisement -

*Note: All prop bet lines were taken from DraftKings at the time of posting

Patrick Mahomes over/under 293.5 passing yards

As noted in my our Super Bowl LVII Preview/Prediction article, the Kansas City Chiefs have the No. 1 passing offense and the Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 defense against the pass. Mahomes will be flinging around the football when he is on the field, BUT, the Eagles will limit his time on the field as they will be looking to run the ball throughout the game against the Chiefs' defense. I am taking under 293.5 passing yards for Mahomes on this one at (-120).

Patrick Mahomes over/under 0.5 interceptions

This kind of goes with what I wrote above. Mahomes is the best quarterback in football, but he does take risks. I can easily see him throwing an interception against what is an outstanding Eagles secondary. Over 0.5 interceptions for Mahomes at (-115) is the play here.

DeVonta Smith over 4.5 receptions

Ok, this one seems too easy. Yes, Smith only had two catches in the NFC Championship Game, but I don't that as it was a blowout. Prior to that, he had over 5 or more catches in nine of his previous ten games. Take over 4.5 receptions at (-155) for DeVonta Smith

Travis Kelce – Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-135)

I am not a fan of anytime TD scorers for receivers/tight ends but I like this one for a couple of reasons. 1) This is Travis Kelce we are talking about, and 2) I don't think the Chiefs' receivers will be able to do anything against the Eagles' secondary. Kece will be targeted a ton in this one and I like him to score a TD.

Miles Sanders – Anytime Rushing Touchdown (+105)

- Advertisement -

The Eagles are going to run the football like it is their job against the Kansas City defense, and I think Miles Sanders is going to get his fair share of touches. At +125, I like him to punch one into the end zone in Super Bowl LVII