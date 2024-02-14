2024 Detroit Tigers Spring Training Roster Revealed

The Detroit Tigers are in Lakeland, Florida and they have officially started preparing for what could be a fun 2024 season. On Wednesday, the Tigers released their official Spring Training Roster. The Tigers will begin their Spring Training schedule on Saturday, February 24, when they host the New York Yankees.

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Roster

Here is the full Tigers Spring Training roster, which was released earlier today. As you can see below, the Tigers currently have 32 pitchers, 6 catchers, 11 infielders, and 9 outfielders.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Tigers have commenced their preparations in Lakeland, Florida, for an anticipated enjoyable 2024 season. The official Spring Training Roster, released on Wednesday, lists 32 pitchers, 6 catchers, 11 infielders, and 9 outfielders. Their Spring Training games kick off on February 24, with a home game against the New York Yankees.

Bottom Line:

The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for a promising 2024 season, showcasing a diverse and robust roster in their Spring Training camp in Lakeland, Florida. With a comprehensive lineup of talent across all positions, the team's opening game against the Yankees is poised to offer a first glimpse of their potential and strategic plays for the upcoming season.