2024 Michigan Panthers Schedule: Panthers to Open up Season at Ford Field

The Michigan Panthers are poised to make a grand return to Ford Field, entering the inaugural season of the new United Football League with a fanfare of local support and anticipation. The unveiling of their 10-game schedule not only spotlights Detroit's Ford Field as a central venue for spring football but also emphasizes the Panthers' readiness to make a significant impact in the league. Kicking off with a game against the St. Louis Battlehawks on March 30, the Panthers aim to leverage their home games to establish early dominance and engage their fan base in a series of high-energy, competitive matchups.

Michigan Panthers tickets 2023 USFL Playoffs

Michigan Panthers 2024 Schedule

Schedule courtesy of MLive:

  • March 30: St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. (FOX)
  • April 7: Birmingham Stallions at Panthers, noon (ESPN)
  • April 14: Houston Roughnecks at Panthers, noon (ABC)
  • April 20: Panthers at San Antonio Brahmas, 7 p.m. (FOX)
  • April 28: Panthers at Memphis Showboats, 3 p.m. (FOX)
  • May 5: Arlington Renegades at Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
  • May 12: Panthers at D.C. Defenders, 12 p.m. (ESPN)
  • May 18: Memphis Showboats at Panthers, 4 p.m. (FOX)
  • May 26: Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
  • June 1: Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, noon (ESPN)
  • Conference Championships: June 8 at 3 p.m. (ABC) and June 9 (FOX)
  • UFL Championship: June 16 (FOX)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Michigan Panthers announce their entry into the UFL with a home game against the St. Louis Battlehawks.
  2. Ford Field will host five of the Panthers' ten scheduled games, emphasizing home-field advantage.
  3. The season promises competitive matchups across both home and away games, culminating in the UFL Championship.
Michigan Panthers Josh Love 2024 Michigan Panthers Schedule

The Bottom Line – A New Chapter Begins

The stage is set for the Michigan Panthers as they embark on their 2024 campaign at Ford Field, marking a new chapter in Detroit's sporting narrative. With a schedule that promises to test their prowess and rally their supporters, the Panthers are not just playing for victory; they're playing to inspire, unite, and entertain. As each game unfolds, from the season opener to the championship finale, the Panthers' journey through the UFL season will be a testament to their resilience, strategy, and the unwavering spirit of their fans. This season, the Panthers don't just aim to compete; they aim to captivate the heart of Detroit and carve out a legacy that transcends the scoreboard.

