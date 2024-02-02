2024 NHL All-Star Alex DeBrincat praises Detroit Red Wings fans

Back home: Alex DeBrincat praises Detroit Red Wings fans who pack Little Caesars Arena every game.

Forward Alex DeBrincat has returned to his native state of Michigan, having been acquired by the Detroit Red Wings over the summer by the Ottawa Senators and signing a four-year contract. Needless to say, he relishes playing in front of his hometown fans who consistently fill Little Caesars Arena night after night, and was appreciative of the Red Wings fans who made the journey to Toronto for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

The Michigan native is in his 1st season with Detroit

It was during the offseason that DeBrincat was acquired by the Red Wings to fulfill a major need, which was goal-scoring. Detroit brought him in from Ottawa in exchange for Dominik Kubalik, prospect defenceman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick, and Detroit's fourth-round selection in 2024.

Through his first 50 games played in the Winged Wheel, DeBrincat has 43 points (18G, 25A) and is on pace to reach 71 points.

Alex DeBrincat praises Detroit Red Wings fans

Not only is DeBrincat appreciative of the Red Wings fans who made the trip to represent their team in Toronto, but those who spend their money to watch the Red Wings play at Little Caesars Arena.

“It's been great, I think that the crowds have been awesome,” DeBrincat said. “They've been really loud, and even having the Lions buzz was really bringing the whole city together and kind of rallying around the sports team was awesome. That kind of filtered into our games, too. It's definitely cool to see fans on the red carpet and to interact with them has been awesome.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings acquired goal-scoring forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators this past offseason, fulfilling a major need. DeBrincat has enjoyed a productive first campaign with Detroit, currently on pace to register 71 points. DeBrincat is Detroit's representative at the NHL All-Star game in Toronto and is appreciative of the Red Wings fans who made the trip and who pack Little Caesars Arena.

Bottom Line: Feeling right at home

Although DeBrincat has tapered off from his scorching, red-hot start to the season, he remains an exceptionally valuable member of the team. The Red Wings will continue to depend on him for offensive production.

The next game for DeBrincat and the Red Wings is set to take place in Detroit, where they will face the Vancouver Canucks one week from tomorrow in an afternoon affair.