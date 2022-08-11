On Friday night, the Detroit Lions will kick off their 2022 preseason schedule when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit.

In case you have not already heard, the Lions are expected to play their starters for about one quarter and the Falcons are expected to do the same.

3 Biggest storylines for the Detroit Lions preseason game vs. Atlanta Falcons

Here are the 3 biggest storylines for the Detroit Lions’ preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jeff Okudah vs. Will Harris

When the Detroit Lions released their “unofficial” depth chart for Friday’s game, one thing that stood out immediately is that Will Harris is listed ahead of Jeff Okudah for the second starting cornerback spot.

Dan Campbell said that Harris is listed as the starter because he was the starter to end the 2021 season.

Personally, I will be doing my best to keep an eye on Harris and Okudah to see who performs better throughout these preseason games.

David Blough vs. Tim Boyle

Though it is not yet a foregone conclusion, it sounds like David Blough and Tim Boyle may not only be competing for the backup QB spot behind Jared Goff but they may also be competing for a roster spot as the Lions may decide to keep just two QBs on their initial 53-man roster.

According to most accounts, neither Blough nor Boyle has stood out during training camp practices and how they perform in the Lions’ three preseason games will go a long way in determining which one wins the backup job.

The New Offense

The Detroit Lions have a new offensive coordinator (Ben Johnson) and they will have a new offense during the 2022 season.

Though I don’t anticipate the Lions giving away too much of their offensive playbook during a preseason game, I am still interested to see any new wrinkles that Johnson has installed.

One thing I am curious to see is if Johnson has Goff throw the ball downfield more than he did during the 2021 season.

