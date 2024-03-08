3 Detroit Lions starters who could be playing elsewhere in 2024

These Detroit Lions starters from 2023 could be on their way out
In the ever-changing landscape of the NFL, team rosters are perpetually in flux. The Detroit Lions are no stranger to this phenomenon, with the potential for significant roster turnover as the team looks ahead to the 2024 season. A number of key starters from the 2023 lineup could find themselves donning different jerseys due to the realities of free agency and team strategy. Here’s a closer look at three such players who might be on the move.
Jonah Jackson, the Lions’ stalwart at left guard, is poised to enter free agency. Known for his robust performance on the line, Jackson’s impending free agency comes with the expectation of a lucrative contract demand. Given the Lions’ financial considerations and roster planning, it seems increasingly likely that Jackson’s salary expectations might surpass what the team is prepared to offer. The potential departure of Jackson would leave a notable void in the Lions’ offensive line, necessitating strategic moves to maintain protection and effectiveness in the trenches.
On the other side of the line, right guard Graham Glasgow has expressed a keen interest in continuing his tenure with the Lions. Both Glasgow and the team have indicated a mutual desire for his return. However, Glasgow’s call for a deserved pay raise introduces an element of uncertainty into the negotiations. While there is optimism that both parties can reach an agreement, the unpredictable nature of contract discussions leaves Glasgow’s future with the Lions an open question. His departure would not only impact the Lions’ offensive line cohesion but also challenge the team to fill the gap with a player of comparable skill and reliability.
Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff, showcasing a strong on-field connection that has been pivotal for the Lions’ aerial attack. However, as Reynolds approaches free agency, his expected market value — rumored to be in the vicinity of $5 million — might exceed the financial bounds the Lions are willing to accommodate. With the draft presenting an opportunity to infuse young, cost-effective talent into the receiving corps, the Lions might opt to explore new prospects, potentially making Reynolds’ valuable connection with Goff a luxury the team cannot afford.