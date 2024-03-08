Search

W.G. Brady

3 Detroit Lions starters who could be playing elsewhere in 2024

Lions Notes

These Detroit Lions starters from 2023 could be on their way out

In the ever-changing landscape of the NFL, team rosters are perpetually in flux. The Detroit Lions are no stranger to this phenomenon, with the potential for significant roster turnover as the team looks ahead to the 2024 season. A number of key starters from the 2023 lineup could find themselves donning different jerseys due to the realities of free agency and team strategy. Here’s a closer look at three such players who might be on the move.

1. 1. LG Jonah Jackson

San Francisco 49ers predicted to poach Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions starters

Jonah Jackson, the Lions’ stalwart at left guard, is poised to enter free agency. Known for his robust performance on the line, Jackson’s impending free agency comes with the expectation of a lucrative contract demand. Given the Lions’ financial considerations and roster planning, it seems increasingly likely that Jackson’s salary expectations might surpass what the team is prepared to offer. The potential departure of Jackson would leave a notable void in the Lions’ offensive line, necessitating strategic moves to maintain protection and effectiveness in the trenches.

Graham Glasgow Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Free Agency Graham Glasgow spills beans

On the other side of the line, right guard Graham Glasgow has expressed a keen interest in continuing his tenure with the Lions. Both Glasgow and the team have indicated a mutual desire for his return. However, Glasgow’s call for a deserved pay raise introduces an element of uncertainty into the negotiations. While there is optimism that both parties can reach an agreement, the unpredictable nature of contract discussions leaves Glasgow’s future with the Lions an open question. His departure would not only impact the Lions’ offensive line cohesion but also challenge the team to fill the gap with a player of comparable skill and reliability.

Detroit Lions predicted to lose

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff, showcasing a strong on-field connection that has been pivotal for the Lions’ aerial attack. However, as Reynolds approaches free agency, his expected market value — rumored to be in the vicinity of $5 million — might exceed the financial bounds the Lions are willing to accommodate. With the draft presenting an opportunity to infuse young, cost-effective talent into the receiving corps, the Lions might opt to explore new prospects, potentially making Reynolds’ valuable connection with Goff a luxury the team cannot afford.

Red Wings Notes

Lions Notes

Lions News Reports

Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers announce when Jackson Jobe will make Spring Training debut

Find out when Jackson Jobe will make Spring Training debut for the Detroit Tigers.

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Land Frank Ragnow’s Future Replacement in Dave Birkett’s Mock Draft 2.0

The Detroit Lions select Frank Ragnow's future replacement in Dave Birkett's NFL Mock Draft 2.0.
Red Wings Notes

Derek Lalonde explains what drove him off social media

Earlier today, Derek Lalonde explained what drove him off social media.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers trade Andre Lipcius to Los Angeles Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers have traded OF Andre Lipcius.
Red Wings News Reports

Moritz Seider angered after Detroit Red Wings give up ‘too many easy chances’ vs. Colorado

Buried: Moritz Seider angered after he and the Detroit Red Wings allowed too many opportunities against the Avalanche Wednesday night.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Free Agency: What it would cost to sign DT Christian Wilkins

The Detroit Lions Free Agency period is nearly upon us. Here is what it would cost to sign DT Christian Wilkins.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

