Search

Latest News:

Brad Holmes reveals exactly what the Detroit Lions are looking for in a cornerback

0
During a recent interview, Brad Holmes revealed what the Detroit Lions are looking for when they evaluate cornerbacks.

Sale hints at when Detroit Lions new jerseys will be unveiled

0
This could be a big hint as to when the Detroit Lions new jerseys will be unveiled.

Report: Detroit Lions to apply RFA tender to Brock Wright

0
The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a decision on TE Brock Wright.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Potential Replacement for Jonah Jackson is Off the Market

Lions Notes

The Detroit Lions could have to find a replacement for Jonah Jackson

Ezra Cleveland, once eyed as a potential fill-in for Jonah Jackson on the Detroit Lions’ offensive front, has reportedly finalized a 3-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal notably surpasses Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) earlier estimation of a 3-year, $24 million contract for Cleveland, reflecting the escalating market for offensive line talent. Cleveland’s move to the Jaguars removes a viable option for the Lions, complicating their path forward.

Free-Agent Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Should Consider Potential Replacement for Jonah Jackson

The Challenge Ahead for the Lions

The situation surrounding Jonah Jackson further complicates the Lions’ strategic considerations. Jackson, whose stellar play has been central to Detroit’s offensive prowess, is expected to attract a significant deal in free agency, with PFF projecting a 3-year contract in the ballpark of $30 million per season (Personally, I believe he could end up getting 3-years, $39 million or so). The evolving offensive line market underscores the financial gymnastics teams must perform to retain elite talent.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Ezra Cleveland‘s signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars removes a key potential replacement for Jonah Jackson from the Lions’ considerations.
  2. Jonah Jackson is expected to command a significant contract in free agency, potentially outside the Lions’ spending plans.
  3. The Lions must navigate a challenging market to maintain their dominant offensive line, either by re-signing Jackson or identifying another suitable replacement.
San Francisco 49ers predicted to poach Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions

The Bottom Line

With Ezra Cleveland’s contract now known, the Detroit Lions face a pivotal decision-making period when it comes to Jonah Jackson, who should surpass Cleveland in terms of AAV. The integrity of their offensive line—a cornerstone of their recent successes—is at stake. The Lions must either strike a deal that keeps Jonah Jackson in Detroit or scour the market for another talent who can meet the high benchmark Jackson has set. These decisions are critical not only for the upcoming season but also for the team’s long-term composition and competitive outlook.

Latest

Lions Notes

Brad Holmes reveals exactly what the Detroit Lions are looking for in a cornerback

0
During a recent interview, Brad Holmes revealed what the Detroit Lions are looking for when they evaluate cornerbacks.
Lions Notes

Sale hints at when Detroit Lions new jerseys will be unveiled

0
This could be a big hint as to when the Detroit Lions new jerseys will be unveiled.
Lions News Reports

Report: Detroit Lions to apply RFA tender to Brock Wright

0
The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a decision on TE Brock Wright.
Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde explains why Detroit Red Wings got ‘overwhelmed’ against Avalanche

0
After a lopsided loss, Derek Lalonde explains that the Red Wings were 'overwhelmed' by the Avalanche offense.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde explains why Detroit Red Wings got ‘overwhelmed’ against Avalanche

0
After a lopsided loss, Derek Lalonde explains that the Red Wings were 'overwhelmed' by the Avalanche offense.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to move on from CB Jerry Jacobs

0
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on CB Jerry Jacobs.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Michael Onwenu Could Be Answer Detroit Lions Are Looking For

0
Signing this free agent could be the most important move Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes makes this offseason.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Made in Motown? Detroit Lions Could Draft Darius Robinson with No. 29 Pick

0
The Detroit Lions could draft a homegrown talent with No. 29 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Free Agency: What it would cost to sign DT Christian Wilkins

0
The Detroit Lions Free Agency period is nearly upon us. Here is what it would cost to sign DT Christian Wilkins.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Brad Holmes reveals exactly what the Detroit Lions are looking for in a cornerback

W.G. Brady -
During a recent interview, Brad Holmes revealed what the Detroit Lions are looking for when they evaluate cornerbacks.
Read more

Sale hints at when Detroit Lions new jerseys will be unveiled

W.G. Brady -
This could be a big hint as to when the Detroit Lions new jerseys will be unveiled.
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions to apply RFA tender to Brock Wright

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a decision on TE Brock Wright.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!