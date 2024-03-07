Detroit Lions Potential Replacement for Jonah Jackson is Off the Market

The Detroit Lions could have to find a replacement for Jonah Jackson

Ezra Cleveland, once eyed as a potential fill-in for Jonah Jackson on the Detroit Lions’ offensive front, has reportedly finalized a 3-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal notably surpasses Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) earlier estimation of a 3-year, $24 million contract for Cleveland, reflecting the escalating market for offensive line talent. Cleveland’s move to the Jaguars removes a viable option for the Lions, complicating their path forward.

The Challenge Ahead for the Lions

The situation surrounding Jonah Jackson further complicates the Lions’ strategic considerations. Jackson, whose stellar play has been central to Detroit’s offensive prowess, is expected to attract a significant deal in free agency, with PFF projecting a 3-year contract in the ballpark of $30 million per season (Personally, I believe he could end up getting 3-years, $39 million or so). The evolving offensive line market underscores the financial gymnastics teams must perform to retain elite talent.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

With Ezra Cleveland’s contract now known, the Detroit Lions face a pivotal decision-making period when it comes to Jonah Jackson, who should surpass Cleveland in terms of AAV. The integrity of their offensive line—a cornerstone of their recent successes—is at stake. The Lions must either strike a deal that keeps Jonah Jackson in Detroit or scour the market for another talent who can meet the high benchmark Jackson has set. These decisions are critical not only for the upcoming season but also for the team’s long-term composition and competitive outlook.