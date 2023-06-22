Merch
Lions Analysis and Opinion

3 Detroit Lions who could be traded before training camp concludes

By W.G. Brady
We are just over a month away from the start of training camp for the Detroit Lions, and it is going to be very interesting to see which direction the team goes in terms of a few players. Here is a list of 3 Lions players who could be traded by the time training camp is over.

3 Detroit Lions who could be traded before training camp concludes

Here are three players I believe could be traded prior to the conclusion of training camp.

Craig Reynolds

The Lions no longer have Jamaal Williams or D'Andre Swift, but they did sign David Montgomery and drafted Jahmyr Gibbs to fill the void. But the biggest reason why Reynolds could become expendable is RB Mohamed Ibrahim, who the Lions signed as an undrafted free agent. I predict Ibrahim beats out Reynolds for the No. 3 spot, so the Lions could look to trade Reynolds.

Romeo Okwara

Though I think it is more likely that Romeo Okwara makes the 53-man roster out of camp, it is certainly possible that the Lions trade him before the camp concludes. One thing is for certain, the Lions have multiple pass rushers ahead of Okwara on the depth chart, which makes him tradeable if they can find a partner.

Charles Harris

Charles Harris was not the same player in 2022 as he was in 2021, which was a bit of a bummer. Though the Lions may hold on to him for another season, there are a couple of youngsters who could pass him on the depth chart, which would make him a trade candidate.

Bottom Line: Only Time Will Tell

The bad news is that Reynolds, Okwara, and Harris could be tradeable, but the good news is that means the Detroit Lions' roster is stronger than it has been in a long time. Sure, all three of these players could end up on the final 53-man roster, but you should not be shocked if any one of them is traded.

