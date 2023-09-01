3 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded during 2023-24 season

There are a handful of players on the Detroit Red Wings who could be traded this year

It almost seems like decades ago that the Detroit Red Wings last were participants in the Stanley Cup Playoffs – at least for most of us who had grown accustomed to what was a quarter-century-long playoff streak. It's been seven full years since Detroit played beyond their 82-game regular season schedule, and if they find themselves on the outside looking in once again next spring, there could be a few deals on the horizon for GM Steve Yzerman.

There are a few Detroit Red Wings who could be traded at the Trade Deadline by Steve Yzerman

Among the Detroit Red Wings who could be traded this season include a trio of players who are on expiring contracts. Take a look at them below:

A positive veteran presence on the Red Wings, Perron had a productive first year with the Red Wings last year, registering 56 points (24G, 32A). He's also coming into the final year of his current contract, and if the Red Wings are on the outside looking in on the postseason this spring, Yzerman could elect to swap him to a contending team for draft picks in the same way that he did last season with Tyler Bertuzzi.

Sprong is about to enter his first year with the Red Wings, having scored 46 points (21G, 25A) with the Kraken last season in the 66 games he played. His previous career high was 13 goals in 42 games with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21, a pace of nearly 26 goals over a full 82-game schedule.

His expiring deal could be an attractive option for teams looking to load up at the Trade Deadline and make an extended run.

Gostisbehere, who has been known by fans by the nickname “Ghost,” will be looked at as a key piece of the blue line that can also contribute offensively, something Detroit is in dire need of. And like Perron and Sprong, he's on a one-year contract and could be a candidate to be flipped at the Trade Deadline for draft assets.

However, don't be surprised to see him extended in the same way that Olli Maatta was last year; he was also originally inked to a one-year deal.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Red Wings have made several new additions to their roster for the upcoming season However, if they find themselves out of postseason contention by the time the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline rolls around, they could trade a handful of players in exchange for draft assets David Perron, Daniel Sprong, and Shayne Gostisbehere are all on expiring contracts and could be prime candidates to be dealt by Steve Yzerman

Bottom Line: We hope it doesn't come to that

The Red Wings are poised to take the next step in their rebuild this year thanks to the additions by Yzerman, perhaps the most important of which was goal-scoring forward Alex DeBrincat.

However, don't be surprised to see Steve Yzerman once again wheeling and dealing this coming season should Detroit be once again on the outside looking in at the playoffs for an 8th straight year.