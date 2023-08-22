Red Wings announce 1-year Joe Veleno contract extension

The Detroit Red Wings have announced a Joe Veleno contract extension for this season

Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno will be sticking around for another season, as it was just announced by the team's official X account that he's signed a one-year contract extension for 2023-24. He was the last remaining restricted free agent on the Red Wings roster.

Joe Veleno was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in Round 1 of 2018

The Red Wings traded forward Tomas Tatar to the upstart Vegas Golden Knights at the 2018 Deadline, and in return received three draft picks, one of them being their Round 1 selection later that summer. With the pick, which was Detroit's second first rounder, they selected Veleno out of the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He signed a 3-year entry level contract in May of 2019, and would soon find himself with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. Following his NHL debut during the shortened 2020-21 NHL season, he'd play a more prominent role with Detroit the following year, appearing in 66 games in 2021-22 and scoring 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists). Last year, he tallied 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in 81 games.

Joe Veleno will be back for 2023-24

Veleno has signed a prove-it style contract for 2023-24 as announced by the Red Wings on social media:

Bottom Line: This season will be crucial for Veleno

If Veleno wants to potentially cash in with the Red Wings on a longer extension next summer, then he'll be counted on to be a regular offensive contributor this season.

Hopefully, Veleno will make the most of his contract this year and help Detroit get back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.