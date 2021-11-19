3 Free agent QBs the Detroit Lions could consider for 2022

The Detroit Lions still have nearly half of their season remaining on their 2021 schedule but Jared Goff‘s play through the first nine games has shown it’s not a given that he will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

Now, Goff is under contract with the Lions through the 2022 season but that does not necessarily mean GM Brad Holmes will not decide to either bring in a veteran or draft a rookie QB to compete for the starting gig.

With the 2022 NFL Draft QB class not exactly looking too enticing, the Lions could decide to sign a veteran to bridge the gap until 2023 or 2024.

That being said, here are three quarterbacks who are currently scheduled to be free agents following this season and the Lions could bring one of them in for the 2022 campaign.

Teddy Bridgewater

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Jameis Winston

Other quarterbacks set to become free agents at the conclusion of the 2021 season:

Marcus Mariota

Mitchell Trubisky

Cam Newton

Nation, would you be interested in any of these quarterbacks or would you rather the Lions just roll with Goff for one more season?