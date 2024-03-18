3 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Should Consider

Here are a few free agent quarterbacks the Lions should consider signing
The Detroit Lions find themselves in a critical juncture as they look to bolster their quarterback lineup following the retirement of Teddy Bridgewater. With Jared Goff as the clear starter and Hendon Hooker as the untested backup, the team’s need for depth and experience in the position has become apparent. In light of this, Lions GM Brad Holmes should consider these three free-agent quarterbacks, each bringing a unique set of skills and experience to potentially support and secure the team’s quarterback position for the upcoming season.
At 29, Dobbs brings a wealth of NFL experience from his time with the Vikings in 2023. He managed to complete 95 out of 151 passes, resulting in 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Additionally, Dobbs showcased his mobility by rushing for 163 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns on the ground. While he may not be a headline-grabbing quarterback, his experience and versatility could provide the Lions with a dependable backup option for Jared Goff.
Wentz’s performance from 2017 to 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles was commendable, as he threw 81 touchdowns against just 21 interceptions in 40 starts. However, his form has seen a decline since then, with 56 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in 37 starts. Despite this downturn, Wentz’s earlier success, including a 2017 season where he finished No. 3 in the MVP voting, indicates his potential to bounce back. Signing him could offer the Detroit Lions a solid backup with the capability to step up if Goff were to be sidelined.
Since entering the NFL in 2015, McCarron has played in 19 games, starting 4 of them. He has demonstrated a commendable level of composure when given the opportunity, particularly during his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he threw 6 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions in 7 games (3 starts). Beyond his on-field performance, McCarron is known for his positive influence in the locker room. His leadership qualities and willingness to support his teammates make him a valuable addition as a backup quarterback.