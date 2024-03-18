Search

Michigan PG Dug McDaniel Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Dug McDaniel enters NCAA transfer portal and will no longer be attending Michigan.

Jared Goff and Taylor Decker Among 13 Detroit Lions to receive roster bonus

Jared Goff and Taylor Decker just got richer!

Detroit Lions restructure contract of Carlton Davis III

The Detroit Lions restructure the contract of Carlton Davis III.
3 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Should Consider

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Here are a few free agent quarterbacks the Lions should consider signing

The Detroit Lions find themselves in a critical juncture as they look to bolster their quarterback lineup following the retirement of Teddy Bridgewater. With Jared Goff as the clear starter and Hendon Hooker as the untested backup, the team’s need for depth and experience in the position has become apparent. In light of this, Lions GM Brad Holmes should consider these three free-agent quarterbacks, each bringing a unique set of skills and experience to potentially support and secure the team’s quarterback position for the upcoming season.

1. Joshua Dobbs

At 29, Dobbs brings a wealth of NFL experience from his time with the Vikings in 2023. He managed to complete 95 out of 151 passes, resulting in 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Additionally, Dobbs showcased his mobility by rushing for 163 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns on the ground. While he may not be a headline-grabbing quarterback, his experience and versatility could provide the Lions with a dependable backup option for Jared Goff.

Wentz’s performance from 2017 to 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles was commendable, as he threw 81 touchdowns against just 21 interceptions in 40 starts. However, his form has seen a decline since then, with 56 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in 37 starts. Despite this downturn, Wentz’s earlier success, including a 2017 season where he finished No. 3 in the MVP voting, indicates his potential to bounce back. Signing him could offer the Detroit Lions a solid backup with the capability to step up if Goff were to be sidelined.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, McCarron has played in 19 games, starting 4 of them. He has demonstrated a commendable level of composure when given the opportunity, particularly during his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he threw 6 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions in 7 games (3 starts). Beyond his on-field performance, McCarron is known for his positive influence in the locker room. His leadership qualities and willingness to support his teammates make him a valuable addition as a backup quarterback.

Predicting the 2024 Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation

0
Here is how we predict the Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation will look like to start the 2024 season.

NFC North Quarterback Rankings Following Departure of Justin Fields

0
We have adjusted our NFC North Quarterback Rankings following today's breaking news.
Rumor: Michigan Football is Trying to Poach Ohio State Coach

0
BAM! This is a HUGE addition for the Michigan Football team and a HUGE blow to Ohio State!
Derek Lalonde Says Detroit Red Wings Are ‘Running Out of Time’

0
Derek Lalonde did not mince words following the Red Wings EMBARRASSING loss to the Sabres! Folks, will the Red Wings make the playoffs?
Detroit Tigers P Jackson Jobe Was Like a Kid on Christmas for First Spring Training Game

0
Detroit Tigers P Jackson Jobe just put the MLB world on notice with a perfect debut performance!
Report: D’Andre Swift Agrees to Multi-Year Deal with Chicago Bears

0
Don't look now but D'Andre Swift is back in the NFC North!
