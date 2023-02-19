The Detroit Lions ended the 2022 NFL season on a high note, winning eight of their last ten games and earning the belief of many that they are the favorites to win the NFC North in 2023. However, the team currently only has one quarterback under contract: Jared Goff. In this article, we'll discuss three free-agent quarterbacks that the Lions should consider signing as a backup in case Goff were to get injured for a short period of time.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

Having a reliable backup quarterback is crucial in today's NFL. With Goff as the only quarterback under contract, the Lions need to find a veteran free-agent signal-caller who could step in and keep the team afloat if Goff were to go down with an injury. This could make the difference between winning and losing important games.

3 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Should Consider

The Lions have to be prepared if Goff goes down with an injury, and here is a trio of backup quarterbacks who have experience as a starter that Detroit should consider.

Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton is a veteran quarterback who played well in 2022 for the Saints and could provide exactly what the Lions need in a backup if Goff were to go down with an injury. Dalton has played for multiple teams in his career, including the Bengals, Cowboys, and Saints. He has plenty of experience as a starter in the NFL and has shown that he can be a reliable backup quarterback if needed.

Gardner Minshew

Minshew served as Jalen Hurts backup in Philly this past season, but prior to that, he was the starter in Jacksonville for 20 games. One thing is for sure, if Minshew is called upon to come in and start games, he will not be rattled. The one problem with Minshew is that he could end up demanding more money than the Lions are willing to shell out.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett, who is 30, is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and with 48 career NFL starts, he could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Lions. During the 2022 season, Brissett was 4-7 with the Cleveland Browns. In those games, he completed 64% of his passes for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with six interceptions.

Bottom Line: The Lions absolutely must get insurance for Jared Goff

In summary, the Lions won eight of their last ten games in the 2022 NFL season and are the favorites to win the NFC North in 2023. However, the team currently only has one quarterback under contract, making it imperative that they find a formidable backup quarterback for the 2023 season. Andy Dalton, Gardner Minshew, and Jacoby Brissett are all viable options for the Lions to consider. A reliable backup quarterback could make all the difference in the team's success, should Goff go down with an injury.