3 Positions The Detroit Lions Can Still Improve

Entering the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions should be much improved over last season. They added high upside youngsters in Jameson Williams and Aidan Hutchinson, plus the rest of their highly graded draft class.

Despite the expected improvements, the Lions do have position groups that still need help. In free agency, the Lions added DeShon Elliott and DJ Chark, who should be solid starters at positions of weakness the years before. Finally, the Lions should improve with an extra year of experience to one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.

1 The Detroit Lions Need To Add Safety Depth Another weakness of the defense last season was the safety spot next to Tracy Walker. The Lions brought in DeShon Elliott to fill that starting role. Elliott plays at a starter level but has missed ten games in two of his three seasons. With that injury history, the Lions must have contingency plans behind him. Third-round rookie Kerby Joseph will likely play in 3 safety looks and fill in if Elliott goes down. Joseph has tremendous potential, but he recently converted to safety from receiver and needs time to season his game. If Joseph is not quite ready, the Lions will be relying on hybrid corner/safeties Ifeatu Melifonwu and Will Harris or special teamer CJ Moore. Potential Targets: Tashaun Gipson, Jeff Heath The big-name free agent in the safety market is Landon Collins, but don't expect the Lions to pursue the big-ticket safety as he would demand a long-term, big-money contract. Instead, the Lions could pursue a cheaper veteran on a short-term contract. Two options would be Tashaun Gipson and Michigan native Jeff Heath. Both players are definitely in the twilight of their careers, but they would provide value in the proper role. The veterans could be used to mentor Joseph and Melifonwu and step in if Elliot goes down with an injury.

2 The Detroit Lions Need To Improve At Linebacker For the past couple of years, linebackers have been the weakness of the Lions' defense. Without any changes, this year should expect to be the same. The Lions added Chris Board and Jarrad Davis in free agency, plus rookie Malcolm Rodriguez. Board has value as a coverage specialist but has never been an everyday player. As Lions fans know, Davis shouldn't be counted on as an everyday player but as a situational specialist. As for Rodriguez, he definitely could become an every-down backer, but for now, he is an undersized sixth-round pick with warts in his game. The two main holdovers from last year are Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone. Barnes is still relatively new in his transition to linebacker and needs to continue to develop before becoming a starter. Anzalone is an okay starter, nothing great but never too bad, and can be counted on when healthy. As of today, the expectation would be Board and Anzalone getting a large chunk of the starter reps. Barnes and Rodriguez would rotate in and play in 3 linebacker sets, and Davis would be a situational defender. MUST READ: T.J. Hockenson will get paid but it won't be by the Detroit Lions Potential Targets: Joe Schobert, Anthony Barr, K.J. Wright, Luckily for the Lions, several talented free-agent linebackers remained unsigned. Schobert and Barr make sense as targets if the Lions would like versatile 3-down backers who can be stop-gap starters if Board, Barnes, or Rodriguez aren't quite ready. Schobert can do a little bit of everything but doesn't do any one thing exceptionally well. Barr is older but still can do a little bit of everything, cover, rush the passer, and stop the run. The Lions have options if they would like to add to the linebacker room if their young players aren't ready by the start of the year. If the Lions would like more of a run stopper and veteran presence, K.J. Wright makes a lot of sense. He has slowed with age but is still an asset in the run game and isn't lost in coverage.