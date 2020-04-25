41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Detroit Lions News

3 Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could consider in Rounds 4-7

In my opinion, it would be a waste of a pick for the Detroit Lions to select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. The reason for that opinion is Matthew Stafford is not going anywhere anytime soon and the Lions just went out and signed Chase Daniels to a multi-year deal. The Lions have plenty of needs and that is what GM Bob Quinn should focus on.

That being said, there are plenty of people, including some local writers, that believe the Lions will select a quarterback somewhere in the final four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. So I figured why not humor them with the QBs I believe would be the Lions top options.

Here are the 3 quarterbacks the Lions should consider if they somehow decide they need to add one to their roster.

Jacob Eason – Washington

Jake Fromm – Georgia

James Morgan – FIU

Nation, which of these QBs do you believe will make the best pro?

By Don Drysdale
