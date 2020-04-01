3 Running backs the Detroit Lions should consider drafting

Does Bob Quinn believe that Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, and Ty Johnson are enough to carry the Detroit Lions running back committee in 2020 or will he sign a free agent or select a RB in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Personally, I do not have a ton of faith in the trio above to stay healthy for an entire season and either signing or drafting a RB would be a good move for Quinn.

That being said, here are three running backs the Lions should consider selecting in the 2020 NFL Draft. I tried to give an option for the early, mid, and late rounds to cover all bases.

Jonathan Taylor – Wisconsin

In my opinion, Jonathan Taylor is the No. 1 running back who is draft-eligible this season. If the Lions end up trading down and acquiring an additional 1st round pick (from the Dolphins) or an early second-round pick, they could decide to select Taylor. I am not a fan of selecting running backs in the first or second round but Bob Quinn has already proven that he is willing to do so.

Zach Moss – Utah

If Quinn decides to pass on Taylor, he could end up landing one of my favorite mid-round RB targets, Zach Moss. Moss does not have the greatest speed in the world but he is powerful and there is little doubt that he will break plenty of tackles and rack up yards after contact at the NFL level.

AJ Dillon – Boston College

In terms of a late-round RB the Lions could target, AJ Dillon out of Boston College would be a great fit. Dillon may very well be the most powerful running back in the draft and he would be a great complement to Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough. If the Lions are able to snag Dillon later in the draft, they should be thrilled.