Three decades have come and gone since the Detroit Lions clinched the division in 1993. These thirty years brought about seismic shifts in our culture, technology, and daily life. Now, as the Detroit Lions are looking like strong contenders for the NFC North title, let's jump into the time machine and explore 30 popular things that were mere ideas or non-existent when they last won the division.

30 things that did not exist the last time the Detroit Lions won their division

1. iPhones

Unveiled in 2007, the iPhone redefined communication, turning phones into pocket-sized computers.

2. Google

Founded in 1998, Google became the go-to for online queries, reshaping our digital lives.

3. Social Media Platforms

From Facebook (2004) to Twitter (2006) and Instagram (2010), the way we communicate and share evolved rapidly.

4. Streaming Services

Netflix introduced streaming in 2007 and Spotify made its debut in 2008, changing our entertainment consumption forever.

5. Wi-Fi

Though the term was coined earlier, mainstream Wi-Fi use exploded in the early 2000s, detangling us from Ethernet cables.

6. Tesla and Modern Electric Cars

Founded in 2003, Tesla popularized electric vehicles, driving us into a new automotive era.

7. Smart Home Devices

Amazon Echo and Google Home in the 2010s started making our homes react to our voice commands.

8. Memes

Internet humor and culture saw the rise of memes, becoming a dominant form of online expression.

9. Reality TV Boom

Shows like “Survivor” and “American Idol” in the early 2000s marked the start of a reality TV explosion.

10. Advanced Virtual Reality

Devices like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, introduced in the mid-2010s, brought immersive VR experiences into homes.

11. YouTube

Launched in 2005, YouTube gave a platform for everyone to be a broadcaster, changing entertainment and information dissemination.

12. Wearable Technology

From Fitbit to Apple Watch, the 2010s made technology wearable, monitoring our health and more.

13. GPS Navigation Apps

Though GPS technology existed, user-friendly navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze emerged in the 2000s, guiding us everywhere.

14. Online Dating Apps

Tinder, Bumble, and their kin, starting in the 2010s, redefined modern dating dynamics.

15. Harry Potter

At this point, it seems like the Harry Potter series has been around forever. Well, it has not. The first book in the series, The Sorcerer's Stone, was released in 1997.

16. Bluetooth

Though conceptualized earlier, Bluetooth's practical, everyday application flourished in the 2000s, wirelessly connecting devices.

17. Flat-Screen TVs

Bulky CRT TVs gave way to sleeker LCD and OLED screens in the 2000s.

18. Jared Goff

Goff was born on October 14, 1994, which is exactly 292 days after the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 20-14 in their final game of the 1993 season.

19. Social Networking Sites

Before Facebook, platforms like MySpace and Friendster in the early 2000s introduced us to online social networking.

20. Online Shopping and Amazon Prime

The e-commerce explosion in the 2000s changed how we shop, with services like Amazon Prime setting new delivery expectations.

21. Tablet Computers

While tablets had prototypes earlier, the 2010 release of the iPad popularized the format.

22. Marvel Cinematic Universe

Starting with “Iron Man” in 2008, the MCU dominated the film industry.

23. Ride-sharing Apps

Uber and Lyft in the 2010s reimagined transportation, offering app-based ride-hailing.

24. Airbnb

Introduced in 2008, Airbnb revolutionized travel accommodations, turning homes into potential hotels.

25. Augmented Reality

From Snapchat filters to Pokémon Go in the 2010s, AR integrated virtual elements into our real world.

26. Smart Speakers

Devices that play music, answer questions, and control homes using voice, like Amazon Echo, became a staple in the 2010s.

27. Mobile Payment Systems

Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and Samsung Pay in the 2010s modernized transactions, promoting cardless payments.

28. LED Lighting

Though LEDs existed earlier, their adoption for home and commercial lighting became significant in the 2000s.

29. Voice Assistants

Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant brought voice-activated digital assistants to the masses in the 2010s.

30. Bubble Tea Cafes

Though originating in Taiwan in the 1980s, places like Gong Cha (founded in 2006) popularized bubble tea in the US during the 2000s.

Bottom Line: A New Detroit Lions Era Is Here

It's incredible how much has shifted in the three decades since the Detroit Lions' last division triumph. From how we communicate, to how we entertain ourselves, to how we navigate our world—innovation has been relentless. As we cheer for the Lions' promising season, let's also appreciate the remarkable journey of human innovation alongside their pursuit of glory.