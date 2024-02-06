49ers OT Trent Williams takes subtle jab at Eminem after defeating the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game

The 2023 Detroit Lions‘ season ended disappointingly, surrendering their 24-7 lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

Among the notable Lions fans was rapper Eminem, who made the trip to Santa Clara and gained attention for gesturing with double middle fingers to 49ers fans from a suite. Following the game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams couldn't resist subtly digging at the hip-hop icon.

Trent Williams couldn't resist a subtle dig at the Lions superfan

When asked if he felt empathy for Eminem and the rest of the Detroit Lions fan base after the bitterly disappointing loss, Williams remarked that he anticipates some good music from the rapper in the aftermath, suggesting that his best work often emerges when he's feeling “sad.

“Nah, man, I think Eminem makes his best music when he's sad,” Williams said. “So I think he'll have some hot tracks coming out.”

Trent Williams doesn’t feel too bad about beating the Lions. He thinks Eminem makes his best music when he’s sad pic.twitter.com/V3xpNJMSEf — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) February 6, 2024

Eminem has been an enthusiastic supporter of the Lions, having made an appearance on the sidelines at Ford Field earlier in the postseason and also narrating an incredible game-opening segment before the Divisional Round game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Bottom Line: Unfinished Business for 2024

Eminem has always been outspoken in his rap lyrics, and it's likely that he'll continue to be in the thick of things next season if the Lions can replicate their success from this year and, hopefully, go all the way.

Until then, don't be surprised to see some new tracks from the Detroit rapper to tide fans over.