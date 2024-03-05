Search

Could Quandre Diggs reunite with the Detroit Lions?

With the latest breaking news, many are advocating that the Detroit Lions bring back a fan-favorite from the Quinntricia Era. Should the Lions make this move?

Detroit Lions re-sign CB Emmanuel Moseley

BREAKING: The Detroit Lions are re-signing CB Emmanuel Moseley.

Made in Motown? Detroit Lions Could Draft Darius Robinson with No. 29 Pick

The Detroit Lions could draft a homegrown talent with No. 29 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
5 Forwards the Detroit Red Wings could trade for

Review our list of 5 forwards the Detroit Red Wings could consider acquiring by Friday’s Trade Deadline.

The Detroit Red Wings will face the challenge of competing without their top player and captain, Dylan Larkin, who is expected to be sidelined for at least the next two weeks due to a lower-body injury sustained during Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers. Nonetheless, there is a silver lining in the form of Detroit’s robust depth, which has been a significant asset throughout the season. However, should GM Steve Yzerman decide to explore options to bolster the team’s forward lineup ahead of Friday’s Trade Deadline, there are options worth considering. Take a look at our list of 5 forwards the Red Wings could trade for by Friday.

5 forwards

Jake Guentzel

One of the most prominent names circulating in trade rumors is Jake Guentzel, currently in the final year of his contract earning $6 million per season. Playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, he has amassed 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists). He also has championship experience, having helped the Penguins to the 2017 Stanley Cup. He would easily slot into one of Detroit’s top two-line combinations.

Pavel Buchnevich

The Russian forward, who has one year left on his contract, has racked up an impressive 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) for the St. Louis Blues. He’s also played for the New York Rangers. Not only would he provide a scoring punch for the Red Wings, but would also fit in well playing with the likes of J.T. Compher or Michael Rasmussen on the top two line combinations.

Alex Wennberg

It looks as though the Seattle Kraken are preparing to part ways with Wennberg, as he was held out of the lineup in their recent game for “trade-related reasons”. He has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 60 games this season, and is a pending free agent at the season’s end. He would slot in reliably in Detroit’s bottom-six of forwards, giving them even better depth than they already enjoy.

Scott Laughton

The longtime forward for the Philadelphia Flyers has two years remaining on his current contract with a cap hit of $3 million. In 63 games this season, he has 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) for a Flyers team that is fighting to make the playoffs. Laughton would not only provide scoring depth but also has grit to his game, something that Detroit needs during their playoff push.

Casey Mittelstadt

One interesting option for the Red Wings would be to poach a division rival. Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt has seen his name pop up in trade rumors and could fit in nicely with Detroit. He’s amassed an impressive 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 62 games this year. He’s also a pending free agent at season’s end.

  1. The NHL Trade Deadline is later this week on March 8, and the Detroit Red Wings could be active in the wake of Dylan Larkin’s injury
  2. Several options are on the table for GM Steve Yzerman if he were to elect to make a move, which includes 5 forwards who have been the topic of trade speculation like Jake Guentzel, Alex Wennberg, and Pavel Buchnevich.
  3. Additionally, Scott Laughton and Casey Mittelstadt are players that the Red Wings could consider.
Bottom Line: Will Steve Yzerman make a move?

Yzerman’s strategic moves often remain tightly guarded, with his plans kept as confidential as any executive in professional sports. Speculation abounds that Detroit might choose to maintain their roster status quo at the Deadline or opt to elevate a promising talent from their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Trade Deadline is later this week on March 8, and we’ll keep our eyes peeled on the Red Wings for what they decide to do (or not to do).

