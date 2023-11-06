6 Detroit Lions predicted to make the Pro Bowl

The 2023 Detroit Lions are having a season to remember, and it's not just the fans in Motown who have taken notice. With a stellar record of 6-2, the Lions find themselves perched at the top of the NFC North, poised for a playoff run that could make waves in the NFL. But that's not the only good news for Lions faithful. In a recent article published in “The Athletic,” Colton Pouncy has made a bold prediction: a whopping six Detroit Lions players will be chosen to represent the team at the Pro Bowl this season.

Pro Bowl Prospects: A Lions Showcase

Colton Pouncy's Pro Bowl predictions highlight the Lions' impressive season, suggesting that a significant number of players could find themselves on the Pro Bowl roster, provided the team doesn't embark on an unexpected Super Bowl journey. Historically, winning teams tend to earn more Pro Bowl nods, and the Lions, currently on the upswing, boast a roster filled with deserving candidates. Let's meet the Lions predicted to shine in this year's Pro Bowl:

Frank Ragnow (Center): Ragnow's prowess as an offensive lineman has earned him Pro Bowl honors in the past, and he's not slowing down. He continues to perform at an elite level, solidifying his status as one of the league's premier centers. Penei Sewell (Right Tackle): Sewell made it to the Pro Bowl as an alternate last year, and his second season in the NFL has been nothing short of outstanding. As the anchor on the offensive line, Sewell has been a key factor in the Lions' success. Amon-Ra St. Brown (Wide Receiver): St. Brown's Pro Bowl nod as an alternate last year was just a glimpse of his potential. In 2023, he's taken his game to new heights, becoming a favorite target for quarterback Jared Goff. Jared Goff (Quarterback): Goff, another Pro Bowl alternate in the previous season, has found his groove with the Lions. His leadership and improved performance make him a strong candidate for a Pro Bowl appearance. Aidan Hutchinson (Edge Rusher): Hutchinson's impact on the Lions' defense has been undeniable. He's already being considered a Pro Bowl lock, and his relentless play sets the tone for the team's defense. Alim McNeill (Defensive Tackle): McNeill, in his second season, has made a significant impact as a disruptive force on the defensive line. His consistent performance has him in contention for his first Pro Bowl selection.

Why it Matters

Pouncy's prediction of six Pro Bowl representatives might seem ambitious, but it's entirely within the realm of possibility. With a roster stacked with talent and a winning record, the Detroit Lions are making a compelling case for Pro Bowl recognition.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

The Detroit Lions' 2023 season is a source of pride and excitement for their fans, and the Pro Bowl predictions only add to the optimism surrounding this rejuvenated franchise. As the season unfolds, keep an eye on these remarkable players who are poised to represent the Lions with distinction at the Pro Bowl, potentially solidifying their place in the NFL's elite.