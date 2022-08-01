6 Detroit Tigers trade chips who have scouts ‘sniffing around’

We are just one day away from the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline and it seems like a pretty safe bet that our Detroit Tigers will trade away at least one player to a contender.

According to previous reports, the Tigers are willing to listen to offers on any player on their roster not named Riley Greene, though they are reportedly asking for a haul for SP Tarik Skubal.

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set or 6 p.m. on Tuesday, which means the Detroit Tigers have less than 36 hours (depending on when you are reading this) to make a deal.

On Monday, Chris McCoskey of the Detroit News reported that scouts have been ‘sniffing around’ at least six Tigers trade chips, including five bullpen pitchers and an outfielder.

From Detroit News:

These days right before the trade deadline are strange times for teams and players, especially for non-contending teams like the Tigers who are waiting for the inevitability that some of their players won’t be around after Tuesday.

The Tigers, as we’ve reported, are expecting to lose one or two of their bullpen pieces. Teams have been sniffing around Michael Fulmer, Joe Jimenez, Gregory Soto, Andrew Chafin and Alex Lange.

But teams also have sent scouts out to watch veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman, a switch-hitter on an expiring contract who is fighting through a down season but certainly capable of catching fire and helping a team down the stretch.

Nation, if you had to bet, which Detroit Tigers do you think are traded before the Major League Baseball trade deadline comes and goes?

