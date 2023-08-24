6 Michigan Football team captains named for 2023

The heartbeat of the Michigan football team for the 2023 season has been set, thanks to the recent announcement of their six captains. Chosen through a player-elected vote, the recipients of this prestigious honor include DB Mike Sainristil; LG Trevor Keegan, Michael LB Barrett, RB Blake Corum, DT Kris Jenkins, and RG Zak Zinter.

Corum and the Offensive Line Lead the Way

Corum, who's well-regarded for his 18 touchdowns and an impressive 1,463 rushing yards in 2022, had hopes of entering the NFL draft but chose to stay after a knee injury. His aim now is to bring a National Championship back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 1997. The offensive line is fortified by the likes of Zinter and Keegan.

Bottom Line – Shaping Wolverines’ 2023 Legacy

With a mix of seasoned players and spirited young leaders, the Michigan football team is setting the stage for a memorable 2023 season. As the curtain rises on this new chapter, it's evident that these six captains, with their combined experience, talent, and passion, are the lynchpins to the team's aspirations. From battles on the field to mentorship off it, these leaders will be at the heart of every play, every strategy, and every touchdown. Wolverines' fans, get ready to witness leadership in action.