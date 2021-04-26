6 Michigan State football players enter NCAA transfer portal

Sharing is caring!

April 26, 2021, may end up being known as Black Monday for the Michigan State football program.

Two days following the Spartans’ final spring practice, six players (at the time of publishing) have announced they are leaving MSU to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Those players are redshirt freshman TE Tommy Guajardo, sophomore OL Damon Kaylor, redshirt freshman LS Bryce Eimer, fifth-year senior DL DeAri Todd, redshirt freshman DL Chris Mayfield, and redshirt freshman DL Jasiyah Robinson, who all entered the portal on Monday.

If you are a fan of the Michigan State football program, do you see this as a problem? Especially when considering the timing of their announcements? Or, is this an example of addition by subtraction?